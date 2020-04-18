The lockdown has been extended in India and we're all relying on the internet now to keep us entertained. Which is why artists from around the world have begun streaming live concerts on Instagram and YouTube to reconnect with their fans.

The latest singer to jump on the bandwagon is Prateek Kuhad, who just shared an Instagram post stating he will be going live on YouTube at 10 PM tonight.

People can't wait to watch the singer perform favourites like cold/mess and Tum Jab Pass Ho.

You can catch him live here.

Apart from Prateek, many singers like the voice of Gully Boy, Ankur Tewari and international artists like The Killers, John Legend and even BTS have begun hosting concerts online to raise money, awareness and lighten the atmosphere during these stressful times.

Music truly does hold the power to bring people together, no matter what the circumstances.