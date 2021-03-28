Zack Snyder’s Justice League came as a breath of much needed fresh air for fans, fixing things the 2017 theatrical version had so blatantly ruined. One of them being better representation and fixing the strange camera angles of Wonder Woman.

Yes, we're talking about the butt shots that everyone noticed and was creeped out by.

Joss Whedon’s direction shot Wonder Woman from her waist down, showing us a shot of her skirt (read vagina) first before moving to stop at her breasts and then her face. Not to mention that she was introduced in the 2017 movie with her butt right in the centre, where the camera lingered. Whereas, Zack Snyder’s Justice League did not need to reinstate that Wonder Woman is indeed a 'woman' and shot her just like the other superheroes in the film.

A few problematic shots have made it to the Zack Snyder version, however, once colour corrected, they do not focus on the skin under her armour anymore and blend into the scene's action sequence.

Zack Snyder also got rid of the completely cringe-worthy scene where Barry Allen fell on Wonder Woman, because that made everyone in the theatre uncomfortable and was not a part of the storyline in any way.

Instead of Wonder Woman giving Batman a shoulder massage for NO reason, we got to see good subtle chemistry between the two under Zack Snyder's direction. The hand touching, the nervous awkward glances, yes, we're here for those.

Not to mention the fact that Wonder Woman has as much screen time as the rest of the leads, including Superman and Batman. She is given good dialogues, a bonding scene with a little girl who asks if she can be like Wonder Woman someday, face shots and even screen time with Alfred. The Snyder's cut sees her as a person and not a 'sexy' object needed to sell the film.

There have been a lot of speculations about Zack Snyder sexualising the costumes worn by the Amazonian warriors because they are different from what they wore in Wonder Woman. But, Zach gave similar costumes to the Spartan warriors in 300 so it clearly is a style choice, and not a sexist one.

Overall, if the 2017 theatrical version disappointed you then be assured that the 2021 Zack Snyder version is a 'league' ahead.