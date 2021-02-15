Warner Bros. dropped the much-awaited trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League yesterday (14th February) which is all set to release on 18th March 2021.

The trailer opens from the ending scene of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and a quote from Lex Luthor.

And, it seems like Batman and Wonder Woman have joined forces to form a superhero team as they try to protect the world from Steppenwolf who is hell bent on destroying Earth.

We also get a small glimpse of Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash. The trailer ends with the much-awaited clip of Jared Leto as Joker and it also gives a sneak-peak into Cyborg and Superman's new looks.

With a promising star cast, we are hoping that this film will be as epic as the trailer. You can watch the trailer here:

The film will exclusively release on HBO Max.