Absolute genius and absolute grace is a rare combination. You can find it in very few people and tabla maestro Zakir Hussain is one of them.

In a video that is doing rounds on Reddit, Zakir can be seen trying to handle a mic that keeps falling WHILE playing tabla simultaneously.

The undated video shows a droopy mic in front of the maestro. As he keeps playing tabla, the mic slowly starts falling, so he catches it with one hand.

But then it falls again. And again. And again. And he keeps holding it and you must know that music doesn't stop.

Finally, someone comes in and fixes it as Zakir Hussain just laughs away.

What a legend, here are some reactions to the video:

Reminds us of Arijit Singh video where he screams, "Someone fix this f*cking mic". Just...reminds us.