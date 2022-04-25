Having a bad day? Just go on YouTube and watch a stand-up comedian's video and your day would become a bit brighter. While these stand-up comedians bring laughter to our lives, the cuteness in their bachpan ki photos is sure to bring a smile to our faces. Here are some of the famous stand-up comedians in India and how they looked like as kids.

1. Zakir Khan

zakir khan kid
Source: Wikibio

2. Kenny Sebastian

kenny sebastian kid
Source: Starsunfolded

3. Biswa Kalyan Rath

biswa kalyan rath kid
Source: Wikibio

4. Atul Khatri 

atul khatri kid
Source: Wikibio

5. Gaurav Kapoor

gaurav kapoor kid
Source: Dreshare

6. Vir Das

vir das kid
Source: Celebwale

7. Abhishek Upmanyu

abhishek upmanyu kid
Source: Twitter

8. Samay Raina

samay raina kid
Source: Chessbase

9. Gaurav Gupta

gaurav gupta kid
Source: Instagram

10. Appurv Gupta

appurv gupta kid
Source: Facebook

11. Aakash Gupta

aakash gupta kid
Source: Starwikibio

Also Read | From Munawar Faruqui To Kunal Kamra, Here's What These Famous Stand-Up Comedians Have Studied