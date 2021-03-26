If you ask me, comedy is the hardest genre of all. It takes a lot more than a few fast-forward gags or a fake audience laugh track to get us giggling with delight. Agreed?
Thankfully, on Amazon Prime Video there are endless titles that do much more than just turning our frowns upside down. And they keep taking steps in new directions like getting a talented stand-up comedian to channel his self deprecating humour and create a witty sharp show for its platform. Zakir Khan's Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare was a rib-tickling surprise that found a clear fan in all of us back in 2018. And now our sakht launda is back for another innings with the second season of the show. So what do we think about it this time?
Khan is the real king of this jungle!
Nope, Shah Rukh Khan doesn't make a cameo in the show. We're talking about our very own Ronny Bhayia (Zakir Khan) whose willingness to do others good had us rooting for him in Season 1. Back then we knew him as a jobless 26-year-old who leads a double life by pretending to be the nephew of a local MLA. Three years later, Ronny has clearly matured, but it's good to have him not lose the spark that made him so lovable to us. This time, however, he is actually trying to makes an effort and walk through uncharted territory to get what he wants rather than, you know, lying and smiling.
Let's get political
Although Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare remains essentially a comedy show, we do see a bit of politics that sets the undertone in this season. Right in the first few moments of episode 1, it is established that Ronny will have a few serious challenges to conquer along the way. This time it's more about finding humour in cut-throat situations as our hero goes head-to-head with new entry Sunny Hinduja as Vicky. There are juicy dialogues and punchlines which gets the ball rolling. In fact, with the plot spicing up in season 2, it's a lot of fun to see Ronny finally getting his hands dirty with Abhimanyu Singh (Chachaji) who returns with a meatier role.
Ready for some extra dose of love?
So head over to Amazon Prime Video guys because Chacha Vidhayak Hain Humare Season 2 is streaming now.