Stand-up comedian Zakir Khan has an interesting insight into how life has changed for couples, as compared to those who are single, under the lockdown.

In his latest video he shares that unlike people who are in a lockdown with their partners, he lives with his friend and brother.

And then sarcastically points out that couples are the ones truly 'enjoying' the lockdown phase, as single people like him 'struggle' with tasks that no one is nagging them for.

He also talks about the changes that have taken place in his house under lockdown, which he presumes are quite different from the changes that couples are experiencing.

You can see the complete video here.

Sarcastic, hilarious, and relatable, Zakir Khan's humorous twist to lockdown woes is something we all can enjoy under the lockdown.