The moment we have been waiting for is now here as the trailer for a brand-new rom-com, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, has been released and it looks like a great concoction of humor and drama.

The movie revolves around a middle-class married couple, Kapil (Vicky Kaushal) and Somya (Sara Ali Khan), who constantly fight after a couple of years. They eventually file for a mutual divorce but there’s a hilarious catch.

The movie also features Rakesh Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq and Neeraj Sood.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, this family drama is slated to be released on June 2, 2023.

You can watch the trailer here:

Please note that all the images are taken from the trailer.