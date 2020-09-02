Raise your hand if you have dreamt of taking the Euro-rail and going on a backpacking trip to Switzerland, lowkey hoping that you find the Raj to your hopeless romantic Simran ( or the other way round).

Whether you're a Gen Z, Gen X, millennial or a boomer, fantasizing about dancing to "zara sa jhoom loon mein" in the backdrop of the Alps is probably the only common thing desis from all generations have on their bucket list.

Well, lucky for wanderlusty couple Aswathy and Sarath, they managed to take a special DDLJ trip and revisited all the breathtaking places they once saw on T.V.

They also tried to recreate a few scenes from the movie, giving us some major couple goals.

Though for Aswathy and Sarath, this trip was quite unexpected. They were on a hike when they discovered a bridge in the serene town of Saanen and it was graced with a poster of Raj and Simran.

That's when they realised that this beautiful Swiss bridge, hiding in a corner of Saanen, right in front of the train station is where the iconic 'Palat, Palat, Palat' scene was shot.

A lot of other iconic scenes from DDLJ were shot on the Saanen bridge.

It was only after they experienced the love and warmth on the 'Palat ,Palat, Palat' bridge that they decided to go all out and visit all the places where iconic scenes from DDLJ were shot in Switzerland.

Remember when Kajol spots a castle-like church and really wants to visit it as she exclaims, " What a beautiful church!"? Well, Aswathy & Sarath managed to get a close look at the church and turns out, it had a beautiful garden!

One tranquil location that this wanderlusty couple had a tough time finding was the hidden wooden bridge on which SRK and Kajol dance on 'Ho Gaya Hai Tujko Toh Pyaar' with the Alps in the background. This bridge is apparently a tough find and nobody really knows the whereabouts of the exact location.

So Aswathy & Sarath set on a mission to find this bridge. With immense research, looking for leads of the region in various pictures where the waterfall was located, with Google Earth as their Bible and various maps later, they finally found the bridge.

In conversation with ScoopWhoop, the couple revealed:

We shortlisted few locations and there was one bridge that topped our list. We finally found the exact bridge and also the reason why the bridge remained hidden for so long. The bridge is now surrounded by trees and literally remains hidden. However, the views from that location is still heavenly and we had goosebumps standing there. It was after this expedition that we got super excited to see all the other locations. We realised the thrill and excitement being in the same location the iconic movie was shot.

- Sarath and Aswathy

This is the spot in Zweisimmen where the iconic love story of Raj and Simran started. This is the exact same place where Simran stops to buy the Swiss Bell and misses her train!

Remember when Simran drunk runs into a confectionary while dancing on the beats of 'Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main?'



Well, turns out Early Beck has been a tourist spot in Gstaad ever since and now is surrounded by few more premium luxury stores!

Aswathy and Sarath also managed to take a good glance at the quaint church in Montbovon, the one that Raj and Simran also visited. We have to admit, the church from the inside was quite breathtaking.

Wondering how much you'll to save up to afford a DDLJ trip like these adventurous couple? Well, we asked Sarath and Aswathy and they spilled the beans as to how they planned their travel on a budget!



Switzerland being a country extensively connected with public transport it was not very difficult to reach all the locations with trains and buses. We took a one day pass which costs around INR 3600. This is the cheapest way to travel in Switzerland and you are free to take any train or bus or boat and even some cable cars. We did a marathon trip covering most of the locations in a single day.

Aswathy and Sarath were two complete strangers who crossed paths on a matrimonial platform and bonded over their mutual love for traveling.

In a span of 24 months, they have traveled 24 countries over the weekend while they juggle their full-time jobs in the field of engineering.

We have to admit, this couples are giving us some major filmy couple and travel goals!

All images are directly sourced from Aswathy & Sarath, unless mentioned otherwise.