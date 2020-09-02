Raise your hand if you have dreamt of taking the Euro-rail and going on a backpacking trip to Switzerland, lowkey hoping that you find the Raj to your hopeless romantic Simran ( or the other way round).
Whether you're a Gen Z, Gen X, millennial or a boomer, fantasizing about dancing to "zara sa jhoom loon mein" in the backdrop of the Alps is probably the only common thing desis from all generations have on their bucket list.
Well, lucky for wanderlusty couple Aswathy and Sarath, they managed to take a special DDLJ trip and revisited all the breathtaking places they once saw on T.V.
They also tried to recreate a few scenes from the movie, giving us some major couple goals.
Though for Aswathy and Sarath, this trip was quite unexpected. They were on a hike when they discovered a bridge in the serene town of Saanen and it was graced with a poster of Raj and Simran.
A lot of other iconic scenes from DDLJ were shot on the Saanen bridge.
Remember when Kajol spots a castle-like church and really wants to visit it as she exclaims, " What a beautiful church!"? Well, Aswathy & Sarath managed to get a close look at the church and turns out, it had a beautiful garden!
So Aswathy & Sarath set on a mission to find this bridge. With immense research, looking for leads of the region in various pictures where the waterfall was located, with Google Earth as their Bible and various maps later, they finally found the bridge.
In conversation with ScoopWhoop, the couple revealed:
We shortlisted few locations and there was one bridge that topped our list. We finally found the exact bridge and also the reason why the bridge remained hidden for so long. The bridge is now surrounded by trees and literally remains hidden. However, the views from that location is still heavenly and we had goosebumps standing there. It was after this expedition that we got super excited to see all the other locations. We realised the thrill and excitement being in the same location the iconic movie was shot.
- Sarath and Aswathy
This is the spot in Zweisimmen where the iconic love story of Raj and Simran started. This is the exact same place where Simran stops to buy the Swiss Bell and misses her train!
Switzerland being a country extensively connected with public transport it was not very difficult to reach all the locations with trains and buses. We took a one day pass which costs around INR 3600. This is the cheapest way to travel in Switzerland and you are free to take any train or bus or boat and even some cable cars. We did a marathon trip covering most of the locations in a single day.
In a span of 24 months, they have traveled 24 countries over the weekend while they juggle their full-time jobs in the field of engineering.
We have to admit, this couples are giving us some major filmy couple and travel goals!
All images are directly sourced from Aswathy & Sarath, unless mentioned otherwise.