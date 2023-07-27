Zareen Khan, who’s known for films like Veer, Hate Story 3 and Ready, among others, is also someone who’s known to speak her mind. When she made her acting debut, Zareen Khan was referred to as a ‘Katrina Kaif look-alike’ which impacted her work – the roles she got. And in a recent Reddit AMA, the actress talked about her journey and shared details about her acting career.

Here’s what people asked her:

1. How did it make you feel when people compared you to Katrina Kaif?

– ADTSR

“So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don’t come from a filmy background. It made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry din’t give me a chance to prove my individuality.”

2. How challenging was it for you to do Hate Story 3?

– shawarmann

“”Very! Because I never, in my life thought I’d do something like this. But there was a time in life when there wasn’t any work coming in and I had to take care of my family, so I did the film. I have no regrets now because when I see what’s happening in films and OTT now, it is much more.”

3. How hard do you think it is to make it in the industry as an outsider?

– genioestable

“Right now, quite hard.”

4. What do you dislike about the film industry?

– Spicy-pineapple-

“People working on the basis of friendship rather than talent.”

5. How was it like to work with Bhai (Salman)?

– RealJunaid

“Intimidating!”

6. What is something that you heard about yourself that made you laugh?

– ObligationOk7475

“Just recently, I came across a video claiming that I’ve been murdered.”

7. Which has been the most challenging role for you?

– dabawala

“I will have to say Princess Yashodhara from VEER! Because I’ve been a complete tomboy all my life, and playing a princess was like a 360 degree turn.”

8. On having connections in Bollywood.

– Vegito39p

“I don’t really have a lot of connections in the industry, and I also don’t really know how to do small talks.”

9. What keeps you motivated to stay fit?

– Wanted_15DOA

“Well, my fitness journey started way back in my teens because I was an obese teenager. And I started that journey because I wanted to and not because someone told me to. I loved every bit of it so now I have incorporated it as my lifestyle. I don’t aim at being size zero, I aim at being physically fit and strong and stay away from chronic diseases.”

10. What’s in your bucket list?

– OldMonkDaru

“Too many things. Taking flying lessons. Visiting the pyramids. Having a pet snake and a pet tiger.”

A lot of honest answers, there.