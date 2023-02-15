Mother-daughter bonds are often the most special kind of relationships in the world. Our mothers are one of the biggest influences in our life. We learn a lot from them, and many times, they are our heroes. Which is why this post by Zeenat Aman about her mother is so touching!

In the post the actor talks about loosing many of her family photos in the Mumbai floods of 2005, and how she managed to preserve this picture of her with her mother. But more importantly, she's talked about how her mother epitomized tolerance, love and empowerment. Or how she taught her to be independent and bold. How lovely!

We’ve also found another really sweet photograph of them together, along with actor Raj Kapoor. So, so adorable.

But also, can we appreciate the other cute AF posts she’s made ever since she’s debuted on Instagram? For instance, this one where she’s spending time with her doggo; Plus the post she’s written is all of us doting over our dogs and pets, TBH.

Looking graceful as ever in each of her pictures too!

But here’s how many people came forward and showered the actor’s post about her mother with hearts.

A legend for a reason.