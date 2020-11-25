No matter what the role is, there are some actors who know how to win the audience with their performances. Despite being the supportive cast, they leave a long-lasting impact on us and we often remember them by their characters.

Zeeshan Ayyub is one such actor. And this time he has impressed everyone with his latest role as the lead character Manish in the Sony Liv series A Simple Murder.

A simple murder is not the only film where @Mdzeeshanayyub shined, watch Sameer, article 15. He was always there, he will always be there. Some made fun of me when I told them that I watched raees for Zeeshan Sahab, when they also appreciate him, I feel vindicated. — Aziz Ahmedabadi (@Aziz_Ahmedabadi) November 24, 2020

Winning the audience with his versatile roles, Zeeshan Ayyub has given some memorable performances, like these:

1. Manu Sharma in No One Killed Jessica

The 2011 biographical thriller film based on the Jessica Lal murder case and written and directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, was Zeeshan Ayyub's debut film. He played the lead antagonist and Jessica's murderer in the award winning film. He was also nominated for the Filmfare award for the Best Male Debut for his convincing performance.

2. Shobhit in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

After his amazing debut performance, he was offered the role of the protagonist's friend in Mere Brother Ki Dulhan. This was the beginning of him playing supporting roles in many films, later.

3. Murari in Raanjhanaa

This one role made him a recognised face as the perfect hero ka dost and won him many award nominations. He impressed the audience with his witty one-liners and stellar performance despite having a small role.

Tumhara pyaar na hua, UPSC ka exam ho gaya. 10 saal se paas hi nahin ho raha.

4. Chintu in Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Chintu from Rampur was endlessly creepy and shameless, but the role only increased Zeeshan's fan following manifold.

5. Sadiq in Raees

Playing a small role compared to the big established actors like SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Atul Kulkarni, Zeeshan got bigger platform to showcase his talent. He was Raees' best friend and go-to-guy and nailed the performance.

6. Sameer in Sameer

Zeeshan Ayyub made his debut as a solo hero through this film. While the political thriller did not do well at the box office, Ayyub's performance did stand out and he carried the entire movie on his shoulders.

7. Nishad in Article 15

Playing a 'Dalit rebel' in the thought-provoking crime-drama, Zeeshan Ayyub proved that he's a powehouse of talent and no matter what you role you give him, he'll do justice to it.

His performance is Article 15 alongside Ayushmann Khurana was noted by the audience and felt natural and relatable. Aware and intelligent, he represented a powerful force of resistance who dares to stand against the system.

8. Singh Sahab in Chhalaang

The recent Prime Video release stars Zeeshan Ayyub as a PT teacher opposite Montu (Rajkumar Rao). While the film is a decent watch, Ayyub once again played a strong character intrinsic to the film.

9. Manish in A Simple Murder

Zeeshan Ayyub plays the lead character Manish in the latest Sony Liv web series, A Simple Murder. At the centre of the dark comedy is Delhi's Manish, a serial failure who is unable to satisfy his wife Richa in every imaginable way. A lover, murderer and a friend, Zeeshan played a character of different shades in the series.

While these are some of his remarkable performances, we also saw him in movies like Manikarnika, Mission Mangal, Tubelight and Shahid.

From playing a negative role to supporting the lead actors as their friends, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub finally got what he deserves. We hope to see more of him in lead roles.