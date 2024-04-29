It’s not a secret that Zendaya is one of the most successful actors globally. Popularly and regularly referred to as a multi-dimensional artist, Zendaya is an incredible singer who started her career as a model and is now a celebrated actor. It’s almost as if there isn’t much she can do to fall short in her career (okay, now I am fangirling I know). But, what we’re here to talk about right now is her most recent project – Challengers.

Credit: Flickering Myth

The actor is trending on Twitter right now, and so is a lot of other stuff. But we reckon it’s about time we delve into this slow-burn-of-a-climb of an accomplished artist. Challengers has been directed by Luca Guadagnino and produced by Zendaya herself. It stars the likes of Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist and revolves around a former tennis player (played by Zendaya) who ends up coaching her husband (played by Mike Faist) into becoming one of the best players in the domain.

Credit: Twitter

But, one of the highlights of the movie’s plotline is the love triangle between Zendaya (Tashi Donaldson), Mike Faist (Art Donaldson) and Josh O’Connor (Patrick Zweig). This, just by the way, has resulted in some of the steamiest scenes in the film, so much so, they’re being discussed online massively.

Now, why are these segments being revered in such a way? A) Not many women are shown in positions of sexual power such as this, the plotline depicts Tashi calling all the shots with Patrick and Art. The dynamic between the two is heavily navigated by her. And B) Zendaya’s character is not only powerful in the love dynamic but professionally too. She’s the reason her husband climbs the success ladder as a tennis player.

Credit: Glamour

So, all in all, Zendaya’s portrayal of power is almost synonymous with the position of power she has worked to reach in her career. This film is like an arrival of a sort. Please note that I said ‘Of a sort.’ In the sense that it’s not the best film she’s done where she has successfully depicted adult complexities, power and professional struggles (remember Malcolm & Marie?).

Because, up until now, we’ve mostly seen Zendaya as a teenager and not an adult. And it seems the evident Disney-star-kid curse has not touched her. You know, the one where Disney kids lose their star quality once they grow up? Yep, that one.

Credit: Cinemablend

Also, if you’ve ever watched the actor’s interviews, you’d perhaps see that this role does justice to Zendaya’s built-for-success aura. It’s almost as if Tashi embodies Zendaya’s sense of drive and confidence (in a slightly more brash and grey-shades kinda way).

Credit: OK Magazine

So, if you’re curious to catch the film at the movies, perhaps these tweets will help you make a solid decision. Take a look:

can’t stop thinking about how, right when mike faist tells zendaya “i reaaaaaallyyyyy wanna kiss you right now” in challengers, a girl in the back row let out a whole squeal. real as fuck — j*sh o'c*nnor propagandist (@SPLENDOR1999) April 23, 2024

challengers is THE movie of the year. the love triangle, the sexual tension, the dialogue, the score, zendaya. the freaking cinematography. this movie had me stuck to the screen, it was everything and more. movies like this remind me why i love cinema so damn much #Challengers pic.twitter.com/V4RPUfgU06 — joey ♡ (@dayascamera) April 23, 2024

so i watched challengers last night and zendaya the woman that you are pic.twitter.com/BOEhgTRYBa — dee (@spuffylovebot) April 23, 2024

Me watching the final scene of CHALLENGERS knowing fully well this moment was inevitable pic.twitter.com/YJ2JNusK68 — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) April 26, 2024

Challengers deserves the cultural impact that Saltburn had last year pic.twitter.com/pTG1SDe1KE — Brent 🖲 (@CuntyBrent) April 26, 2024

can’t bring myself to stop thinking about Zendaya’s performance in Challengers… she controls the screen like her life depends on it. truly fucking ferocious pic.twitter.com/JQnOTgczLX — gabe (@poetsonfilm) April 24, 2024

Challengers: Live action anime tennis and the best sports movie since Creed — some of the sequences had me full-on levitating. I haven’t really been sold on Zendaya the movie star, but this it: a sick “I’m not your mommy” performance that turns into something unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/gGzYP03bLf — Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) April 26, 2024

One word to describe her as Tashi: MOTHER.