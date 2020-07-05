No matter where you are and what you're going through in life, there are some songs that give you a reason to stop whatever you're doing and listen to them intently.

One such song is Zinda Hoon from Lootera. Now, even though it has been over 7 years since this soulful tune came into existence, it pretty much describes all of our lives now more than ever.

This song amazingly described the struggle that Varun (Ranveer Singh) went through just so that he could give a dying Pakhi (Sonakshi Sinha) a reason to live. Isn't that metaphorical?

We all collectively are struggling this year with this crisis that has taken over the entire world, yet day after day we are finding some reason to move past it and sail through.

In fact, even though this entire year is filled with negativity and uncertainty, none of us are bowing down to it (just like Varun, who didn't give up tying that last leaf to the tree). We are taking each day as it comes and going on with our lives with positivity and hope that there will be light shining at the end of this dark tunnel.

Isn't that what the entire cinematography of this song taught us? To find hope wherever we can?

Sung and composed beautifully by Amit Trivedi, this song's lyrics and its entire depiction is a ray of sunshine for everyone who thinks that nothing good can happen this year.

This song is a clear indication that no matter what happens, there is always a reason to find happiness and live one's life to the fullest.

You can listen to the song here: