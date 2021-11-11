If you grew up reading Archie Comics, then perhaps this project by Zoya Akhtar is just the kind of entertainment you need. Recently, she made an announcement about The Archies, a musical drama that she's directed.

It'll be releasing on Netflix. And is rumoured to have Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as the main leads. Archie Comics Publisher Jon Goldwater also spoke about how he looks forward to how Zoya Akhtar will give the storyline a unique desi twist.

Here's how people responded to the announcement.

Waiting for this exciting project to come along!