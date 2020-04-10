In the words of Lady Gaga: “Treat your makeup like jewellery for the face. Play with colours, shapes, structure, it can transform you.”

If you're someone who loves makeup but sucks at it, this lockdown is the best time to learn some beauty skills.

Here are 10 channels that you can follow to learn the art of makeup:

01. Jackie Aina

Aina has over 3 million subscribers. This Nigerian-American YouTuber is very vocal about inclusion in the beauty industry.

02. Alissa Ashley

Alissa is one of the most influential beauty gurus with over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

03. Desi Perkins

With 3 million followers on Perkins’ YouTube channel speaks a lot about her technique. She has done Kim Kardarshian West’s makeup.

04. Nyma Tang

The series ‘The Darkest Shade’ by Tang took her channel to new heights. The South Sudanese beauty pundit has over 1 million followers.

05. Mixed Makeup

This channel focuses on skin care. Started by Susan Yara, the channel has more than 1 million subscribers.

06. Haley Kim

Kim’s makeup mantra is: “Less is More”. With 444 thousand subscribers on YouTube, Kim is scaling new heights.

07. Shreya Jain

Indian YouTuber Shreya has more than 580 thousand subscribers. Shreya gives DIY tips on makeup and fashion.

08. Jovita George

Jovita has 584 thousand subscribers on YouTube. Jovita emphasises on addressing prejudices against dark skin and gives tips on beauty, fashion and lifestyle.

09. Debashree Banerjee

Debashree’s YouTube About section describes her as our “long distance shopping partner”. With 246 thousand subscribers on YouTube, Debashree makes videos on beauty, makeup and lifestyle.

10. Malvika Sitlani

Malvika featured on the cover of Vogue. She has 539 thousand followers on YouTube, and she gives tips on makeup and skincare.