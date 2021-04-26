With glints of gold and pops of colour, the 93rd Academy Awards was the epitome of elegant fashion. Stunning celebrities graced the star-studded event with unmatched glamour.

However, if you missed who wore what at the star-spangled awards' show, here is a list of some of the best-dressed celebrities who absolutely aced the fashion game last night.

1. Zendaya

Looking drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy Valentino cut-out dress, the Euphoria actress paired her dress with dazzling Bulgari diamonds.

2. Regina King

Beaming in a head-turning Louis Vuitton couture, the award-winning actress completed the look with sparkly crystals, flared sleeves and a deep V cut neckline. Regina King? Regina Queen!

3. Travon Free

The actor, director and comedian looked dapper in his Dolce & Gabbana ensemble to pay tribute to all Black men who lost their lives at the hands of police.

4. Colman Domingo

Donning a three-piece Versace suit in popping pink hue embroidered with Swarovski crystals all over the shoulders and sleeves, he paired his ensemble with black shoes.

5. Tiara Thomas

The singer turned heads with her sheer corset ribbing and low neckline by Jovana Louis. She paired her pearly white ensemble with a jacket featuring feathered cuffs and wide-legged pants.

6. Ariana DeBose

The actress made hearts skip a beat in her orange-hued Atelier Versace Couture gown featuring a high-slit that flowed into a train with gorgeous triangular bodice cut-outs. With delicate sparkles embroidered all over the gown, she paired her ensemble with stunning Harry Winston heels.

7. Leslie Odom Jr.

He matched a double-breasted Brioni suit with Cartier jewellery and an Omega watch for the starry evening.

8. Andra Day

The United States Vs. Billie Holiday star looked ravishing as she donned a custom gold-hued Vera Wang metal mesh cutaway gown.

9. Emerald Fennell

Flawless for the spring season, the actress sported a spellbinding pink and green floral print dress.

10. Viola Davis

The Fences actress graced the red carpet in a white Alexander McQueen gown. She paired a small white clutch with her ensemble.

11. Carey Mulligan

The Oscar-nominated actress went for a full glam look with a sequin gold-hued crop top and ball gown-style skirt.

12. Amanda Seyfried

Looking like a princess straight out of movies, the actress donned a ravishing red Giorgio Armani Privé tulle ball gown featuring a plunging neckline.

13. Vanessa Kirby

She made all heads turn with her pale rose-toned Gucci silk strapless gown that featured box pleat dramatic train. She styled the look with Cartier jewels.

14. Angela Bassett

She opted for a prepossessing red-toned floor-sweeping gown by Dolce & Gabbana.

15. Halle Berry

She was definitely hard to miss in her flowy mauve-hued strapless dress. She styled the look with a blunt cut and bangs.

16. Maria Bakalova

She made all hearts skip a beat with her whimsical white gown featuring a deep V neckline and a floor-length tulle skirt.

17. Margot Robbie

With her floral Chanel dress and cute little bangs, she stole our hearts.

18. Reese Witherspoon

She opted for a red hot Christian Dior halter neck gown and style it with gorgeous Bulgari jewels.

So, which look are you currently crushing on?