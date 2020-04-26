With lockdown in place, we know there is no way we can go out to a salon and have a nice hair spa session. But that shouldn't stop you from taking care of your hair at home. You can enjoy a nice hair spa treatment in the comfort of your casa.

In case you don't know how to do a spa at home, watch it here.

Isn’t it easy? Now that you know the basics of the process, go on and try these hair spa treatments:

1. Olive Oil Hair Spa Treatment

Olive oil is great if you want to rejuvenate your hair and bring back life to those dull locks.

Method:

1. Massage olive oil thoroughly, from your scalp to your tips.

2. Let it sit for 15-20 minutes. Then dip a towel into warm water, squeeze out the extra water and cover your hair with it for 15 minutes.

3. Once this is done, shampoo and condition your hair.

2. Hair Spa Treatment With Eggs

If your hair is lately facing a lot of damage and breakage, then an egg hair spa treatment is the right option to go for. Egg Yolk is filled with goodness of protein which will make your hair healthy.

Method:

1. Whisk the egg and coconut oil in a bowl until you get a smooth mixture.

2. Take a towel and dip it in warm water, squeeze out the extra water and wrap it around your hair for 20 minutes.

3. Apply the mixture and leave it for another 20-30 minutes.

4. Once this is done wash your hair with cold water and shampoo. (Cold water helps in getting rid of that eggy smell.)

5. Apply conditioner.

3. Aloe Vera Hair Spa Treatment

If you have an oily scalp, Aloe vera is the cure you were looking for. It also helps get rid of dandruff.

Method:

1. Make a mixture of ¼ cup fresh aloe vera gel and 1 TSP lemon juice.

2. Keep this mixture aside. Use a towel dipped in warm water to wrap around your hairs for 20 minutes.

3. Now, apply the paste on your hair and give it 20-30 minutes.

4. Rinse your hair with cold water and shampoo. Condition well.

4. Cucumber Hair Spa Treatment

If you have an itchy and irritable scalp, then cucumber should make it better.

Method:

1. Mash half a cucumber and 2 TSP of olive oil to achieve a fine mixture. Keep it aside.

2. Now following the drill, dip a towel into warm water, squeeze out the extra water and cover your hair with it for 15 minutes.

3. Then gently apply the paste onto your hair and relax for another 20 minutes.

4. Rinse your hair with shampoo and conditioner.

5. Banana Hair Spa Treatment

Banana and Olive oil is a magic combo for damaged and dry hair. Bananas does wonders to improve your hair texture.

Method:

1. First create a smooth mixture of 1 ripe banana with 2 TSP of olive oil. Let the mixture rest for sometime.

2. Meanwhile take a towel and dip it in hot water squeezing the extra amount. Cover your hair for 20 minutes.

3. Apply the paste evenly on your hair and chill for a good 20-30 minutes.

4. Rinse with shampoo, followed by a conditioner for that extra care.

Let your hair shine!