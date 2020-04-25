When we sleep, our body gets into motion to repair the cells that have been damaged during the hectic day time routine. For everyone who has no time for skincare, overnight masks are a great way to pamper and rejuvenate your skin.

Here are some effective overnight masks to try, with simple ingredients you'll easily find at home:

1. Turmeric and milk mask

The many skin benefits of turmeric are no secret. Add milk to it and it will hydrate your skin, giving it that beautiful natural glow.

2 TSP MILK

1 TSP TURMERIC POWDER

2. Green tea mask

Green tea is great for curing acne. It not only soothes the skin, but also balances the oil levels.

BREWED GREEN TEA (Apply it on your face once it cools down)

3. Tomato mask

Tomatoes have natural properties that get rid of body tan. They also help in reducing open pores and blackheads.

3-4 TSP TOMATO JUICE

2 TSP RAW MILK

4. Lemon honey mask

Lemon is a good source of Vitamin C. It helps in reducing blemishes from the skin and giving it a nice glow.

2 TSP LEMON JUICE

1 TSP HONEY

5. Coconut oil mask

Coconut oil has properties that can deep-cleanse your skin. Mixing it with Tea Tree essential oil makes it even more effective. Tea tree oil has strong antibacterial properties to fight acne and pimples.

1 TSP COCONUT OIL

FEW DROPS OF TEA TREE OIL

6. Aloe vera and vitamin E mask

We all know how good Aloe Vera is for our skin. From fighting acne to hydrating skin, Aloe Vera always tops the list. Mixing it with Vitamin E makes it an ideal overnight mask.

1 TSP ALOE VERA GEL

2 VITAMIN E CAPSULES

Note: Make sure you make a very thin consistency of these masks.

Dip a cotton ball in the mask and then apply it on your face and neck. Let the skin absorb the contents of the mask before you go off to sleep.

If your skin feels any irritation, wash off the mask with cold water.

Please, do a patch test before applying it on your skin.