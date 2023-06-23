Dandruff is like that one relative who’s always just there – we don’t know why, we don’t know how, but they are there. These tiny-white-flaky things are just annoying. And we constantly try everything everyone tells to get rid of the dandruff on our heads and clothes. The catch, however, is the need to know why it happens at all. Because that’s how you can deal with it!

So, here are all the lesser known reasons that cause dandruff.

1. You have oily skin.

When you have oily skin, your scalp is oily too. And the excess oil on your scalp can mix with dead skin cells and form flakes called dandruff. So, oily skin can cause dandruff because the extra oil on your scalp makes the flakes stick together and become more noticeable.

2. You have a dry scalp.

Dryness of the scalp can also cause dandruff to appear. YES, our hair can just never live in peace. The lack of moisture in this instance causes the scalp’s skin to dry out, resulting in flaking and itching. Dandruff on the scalp can be caused by things like dry weather, harsh products, or using heat styling tools too much.

3. You’re dealing with hormonal imbalances.

Dandruff can also develop as a result of hormonal imbalances. It may be more common in teenagers going through puberty, people with certain endocrine disorders, and women dealing with hormonal changes during pregnancy or menopause. Dandruff can be caused by changes in hormone levels that affect the production of oil on the scalp.

4. You over wash your hair.

So, there’s such a thing as ‘too clean’ and you wouldn’t want that. The pH of the scalp is naturally balanced, which manages its health. Given that shampoos typically have a pH that is higher than that of the scalp, frequent washing can disturb this equilibrium. The scalp’s overall condition can then be affected and dandruff formation can occur when the pH balance is disturbed.

5. You use harsh products.

6. You have an unhealthy diet.

Our moms are right for calling us out on eating junk. The health of your hair and skin is directly related to your diet. Dandruff can result from excessive sebum production, which can be caused by a diet high in fat, spicy, and unhealthy foods. On the other hand, a diet devoid of healthy fats may dry out the scalp and lead to dandruff.

7. You are stressed.

The immune system can be weakened by prolonged stress, making the scalp more susceptible to fungal or microbial infections. A yeast-like fungus is present in certain types of dandruff, and it can thrive in an unbalanced immune environment. So we may not see it, but stress indirectly results into dandruff.

