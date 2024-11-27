Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have always been a couple that embodies grace and charm, and their wedding ceremonies were no exception. Meeting on the sets of Maha Samudram in 2021, the duo’s love story has been one of second chances and shared dreams.

Fast forward to their weddings, yes, plural and they didn’t just tie the knot; they gave us a masterclass in wedding fashion that is equal parts traditional and contemporary.

For their first wedding in a historic 400-year-old temple in Telangana, Aditi chose a Sabyasachi beige-gold lehenga that was a picture of understated elegance. Highlighted with golden borders and round patterns, it exuded heritage charm. She paired it with a matching blouse and pinned her dupatta like a pallu, adding a graceful nod to South Indian traditions.

Her jewelry game was equally impeccable: kundan bangles, a statement choker, and intricately designed jhumkis, all from the maestro Sabyasachi Mukherjee himself. Her dewy makeup, complete with soft pink lips and hair adorned with a traditional gajra, was the perfect finishing touch.

Now let’s talk about Siddharth, who held his own in the fashion department. Clad in an ivory sherwani featuring delicate golden embroidery, he was the epitome of elegance. Adding a layered pearl necklace and a finely crafted shawl, he complemented Aditi’s soft tones perfectly. The simplicity of their looks resonated with their choice of an intimate and meaningful ceremony, proving that fashion doesn’t need to scream to be heard.

For their second wedding in Rajasthan, the couple brought the grandeur of royal traditions to life. Aditi turned heads in a red full-sleeved lehenga, again by Sabyasachi, adorned with intricate embroidery and paired with emerald and gold jewelry.

Her nath, matha patti, and necklace elevated the look, while her smoky eyes and nude lips added a contemporary edge. The showstopper? Her moon alta. The half-moon design on her hands and feet, rooted in Hindu symbolism, added a deeply personal and timeless touch, celebrating the eternal nature of their love.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siddharth’s second wedding look carried forward his understated charm. His ivory sherwani once again shone with its subtle gold details, but this time it was paired with a more regal shawl and an even grander pearl necklace. Together, the couple’s ensembles created a perfect balance of heritage and modernity.

The internet has been in awe of their choices, and it’s easy to see why. Aditi’s bridal looks weren’t just fashion statements; they were stories, each piece of her ensemble speaking of culture, thoughtfulness, and timeless beauty. Meanwhile, Siddharth proved that grooms can be just as impactful in the style department, breaking away from flashy trends in favor of classic sophistication.

From the symbolic moon alta to the carefully curated jewelry, Aditi and Siddharth’s weddings were a reminder that love and fashion both lie in the details. They’ve set a new benchmark for wedding goals, proving that minimalism, when done right, can be as grand as any palace wedding.