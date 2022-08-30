If not haunt, hair fall is an occurrence that annoys us all. At one point in time, most of us have noticed a cluster of our hair fall while combing. Many of us have even observed our hair thinning with passing time, and nothing is more exasperating than fearing something you're unable to stop (especially for the people who love styling their hair).

We have all grown up watching those glamorous advertisements showcasing hair of unimaginable strength that seemed far from reality. However, that does not mean you can't prevent hair fall or protect them from damage and breakage.

Shampooing hair remains one of the primary steps in hair care. And if hair fall is your concern, there are a plethora of shampoos that can get your day going. But if you're looking for the best, here are 8 anti-hair fall shampoos available on Amazon that you can add to your cart right away.

1. TRESemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo

Suitable for all hair types in men and women, TRESemme Hair Fall Defence Shampoo is enriched with Keratin, a vital protein that helps form your hair. The shampoo reinvigorates hair strength and prevents breakage. Although daily shampooing is not advised for everyone, this shampoo is mild enough for everyday use, and its best benefits can be relished by using it in combination with a conditioner.

2. Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo For Weak Hair

Suitable for hair that is weak or thinning, Dove Hair Fall Rescue Shampoo is used for nourishing and strengthening hair and preventing hair breakage. The brand promises to reduce hair fall by up to 98% (which is undoubtedly huge). The shampoo also deeply nourishes the hair with its Nutrilock Actives that strengthen the hair from within. Besides, we'd all prefer a cruelty-free product from a brand that time and again highlights a positive relationship with beauty.

3. Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

Himalaya Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo fights the problems of hair fall, thinning, and damaged hair that most of us experience by nourishing, repairing, and strengthening our hair. It's gentle to use — even on coloured hair — for reducing hair fall up to 96% and igniting hair growth. The shampoo is free of alcohol and harmful chemicals and is made with the goodness of herbs like Bhringraja & Palasha. Besides, it's very economical.

4. Brillare Hair fall Control Shampoo

Brillare Anti Hair Fall Shampoo is 100% vegan and comprises natural ingredients like apple, lemon, and soy protein to nourish and strengthen the undernourished scalp. It also promises good hair growth of healthier, bouncy, dense hair. The shampoo is completely natural and is free from all harmful chemicals.

5. Mamaearth Onion Shampoo for Hair Growth & Hair Fall Control

I know you'd say Mamaearth is everywhere these days, but it's there for a good reason. Apparently, the onion shampoo of this all-pervasive brand really stimulates the scalp to increase blood circulation and reinforce hair growth. It has Keratin that prevents breakage and hair damage from washing and makes the hair soft and smooth. Since the shampoo is made from natural ingredients, it's free from harmful toxins and chemicals like Sulfates and Mineral Oil. Additionally, it's suitable for all hair types. Yes! Even coloured hair.

6. L'Oreal Paris Anti Hair Fall Shampoo

L'Oreal Paris Anti Hair Fall Shampoo fills hair follicles and nourishes cuticles with its Arginine Essence and Salicyclic Acid. The shampoo repairs and strengthens hair (even the weak and falling hair) from within. Its 3X anti-hair fall formula prevents breakage and hair loss. For best results, the application of shampoo is to be followed by applying the brand's anti hair fall conditioner.

7. Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution

With too many hairstyle options out there, flaunting the natural open hair remains one of the classics. However, with open hair comes the risk of damage, frizz, and breakage, but Pantene Advanced Hairfall Solution Shampoo comes to the rescue. It allows for more open hair and frizz-free days without such risks. The shampoo has Fermented Rice Water which consists of eight amino acids and vitamins that deeply nourish the hair from root to tip.

8. Indulekha Bringha Shampoo

As the name suggests, Indulekha Bringha Shampoo is made with the goodness of Ayurvedic herbs and essential oil. The shampoo is an Ayurvedic medicine for hair fall containing 9 Bringharaj plant extracts in every bottle (Bringharaj is said to encourage hair growth and prevent hair fall). It is free from harmful chemicals and dyes and is even recommended by Ayurvedic experts.

Safe to say, the journey to reduce hair fall begins right now. Do you use any of these shampoos?