Jeans are one of the most common garments that can be found in the wardrobe of almost every women. And the best part about jeans in women’s fashion is that there are plenty types that you can choose from keeping texture, fit, or style in mind.

You have the option to pick the one that suits your comfort, personality, body structure, and of course make you look sexy at the same time. When it comes to texture, women usually opt for ripped, distressed, floral or sticker ones. If you wanna look cool? Go for boyfriend jeans. If you are tall and have long legs, pick bootcut jeans. Flared and slim fit jeans are also available in the market.

Of course, the waist area where you want your jeans to be closed with button also matters. Low waist, medium waist, high waist jeans are the three main types of jeans that women usually buy.

Now, if the thought of sporting high waist jeans comes into your mind quite often, it is a signal that you should buy one. Why high waist? ‘Coz it accentuates your curves in the most hottest way possible.

This is why we have curated seven high waist jeans for women that you can shop on Amazon.

1.Habit Creation Women’s High Waist Denim Jeans (₹799)

If you love black shade, you can pick this Habit Creation high waist jeans. The black pair of jeans is manufactured using polycotton material. The jeans are ankle-length and stretchable. It has single button for closure and its texture is solid. You can wash this one in washing machine.

2. DOCKLY Women’s Stretchable Denim High Waist Jeans (₹759)

If light-blue is your taste, then we suggest you buy this DOCKLY high waist jeans. This light-blue jeans is made up of cotton, polycotton, and spandex in 73 per cent, 25 per cent, and 2 per cent respectively. The solid shade jeans is slim-fit and stretchable at the same time. It has five buttons for closure. Apart from light-blue, it also comes in blue, black, and grey shades. It requires machine wash.

3. Sisney High Waist Bootcut Jeans For Women (₹899-₹976)

If you are a fan of bootcut style, this Sisney high waist jeans is your go-to option. This light-blue jeans is made up of 98 per cent of cotton and 2 per cent of spandex. It has single button for closure and five pockets in total. The jeans also comes in dark blue and mid blue shades. It can be washed in machine.

4. Glossia Fashion Solid Denim 3 Button High Waist Jeans (₹793)

If you find light blue shade boring, then go for Glossia high-waist jeans. The grey pair of jeans having rugged corners is manufactured using denim lycra blend. This slim-fit jeans is stretchable and ankle-length. It has three buttons for closure. The jeans is also available in black and navy blue shades. You can wash this one in either machine or using hands.

5. Pepe Jeans Women’s Skinny High Rise Jeans (₹899)

If you are looking for the one in known brand, we suggest you pick Pepe high rise jeans. The dark rinse jeans is manufactured by cotton, polyamide, and elastane in 79 per cent, 19 per cent, and 2 per cent respectively. This jeans is skinny-fit and has a single button for closure. It requires machine wash.

6. Miss Chase Women’s Skinny Fit High Rise Jeans (₹849- ₹1,120)

If dark shades are your choice, then this Miss Chase high waist jeans is your go-to option. The navy blue solid jeans is made up of 69 per cent of cotton, 29 per cent of polyester, and 2 per cent of elastane. It has a single button and five pockets in total including two on each sides, two at the back, and one for coins. This pair of jeans is stretchable. It requires machine wash.

7. AKA CHIC Women High Rise Jeans (₹1,009)

You can also buy this AKA CHIC high waist jeans. The blue pair of jeans is manufactured using cotton and elastane in 98 per cent and 2 per cent quantities respectively. This skinny-fit jeans has three buttons for closure and five pockets in total. You can wash this one using washing machine.

These high jeans can be paired with short tops, tank tops, shirts, and t-shirts as well. Just make sure you tuck your shirt/t-shirt inside the jeans. You will look damn sexy.