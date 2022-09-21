September is ending and winters are approaching soon. You go into your room, check your wardrobe, and realise that you need to shop for winter wear beforehand. ‘Coz when the season is on, the prices reach sky high. Why take that risk? So, you end up thinking aisa kya hai jo mere paas nahin hai or yaar soch raha/rahi hoon ek leather jacket leloon is baar!

Tenor

Leather jackets are considered a staple in urban culture among the masses. These jackets, which are worn by both men and women, look effortlessly cool and classy AF. Speaking of women fashion, you can style them with military pants and tank top like Akira from Jab Tak Hai Jaan or even on kurtas like Alizeh did in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Yash Raj Films

Now, for the ones who are planning to go on a road trip to Ladakh and wish to flaunt your cool style in a leather jacket there, but you don’t have one, we suggest you to go to Amazon. The shopping website has many options for you to buy online that won’t cause a hole in your pockets.

Fret not, we will help you pick it, which is why we have curated a list of seven women leather jackets that you can buy on Amazon.

Let’s check them out.

1. Leather Retail Women’s Girl’s Solid Biker Jacket (₹1,716)

Amazon

This Red faux leather biker jacket can be worn on any occasion. It also comes in other colours such as Black, Brown, and Pink. The regular-fit jacket has a collared neck in round style and has two zipper pockets on each sides. It must be washed in the dry-clean process only.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

2. Dazeel Women Faux Leather Jacket (₹1,499)

Amazon

This Black faux leather jacket is also suitable to wear during bike rides. Apart from Black, it also comes in Pink colour. The slim-fit jacket has a spread collar and two pockets as well. It requires dry-clean wash.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

3. REXBURG Stylish Girls/Ladies/Women Slim Fit Zipper Design Winter Jacket (₹1,849- ₹1,899)

Amazon

This Maroon faux leather jacket is perfect for winter days as it will make you feel cosy. It has Black and Red as other colour options. The regular-fit jacket has a collared neck. It boasts of two flap pockets, two side pockets and one inside pocket as well. Just like the aforementioned ones, this one must be washed in dry-clean as well.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

4. Printcorners Women Faux Leather Jacket (₹1,499)

Amazon

This Black faux leather biker jacket is another option that you can shop for. The jacket has a stylish collared neck. It is sewed with double needle stitch so you don’t have to worry about its durability.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

5. YOONIKK Women’s PU Leather Fashion Biker Jacket (₹1,499)

Amazon

This Pink PU faux leather biker jacket is perfect for parties, evening outings, or can be worn as a casual wear too. It has a blouson fit which will make you look slim. The jacket also comes in Black colour.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

6. HYSAR Women’s Solid Regular Jacket (₹1,849)

Amazon

This Dark-Brown leather jacket is for those who are not looking for faux leather ones. It also comes in Black, Cherry, Light Brown, and Blue colours. This regular-fit jacket has a collared neck. It is perfect for daily use and can be paired up with stylish t-shirt or shirt.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

7. Levi’s Women’s Faux Leather Fashion Quilted Racer Jacket (₹18,921.34)

Amazon

If budget is not your concern and you are looking for an ultra-luxurious and classy leather jacket, then this is Black one definitely for you. Apart from Black, it also comes in colours like Oyster, Peach Blush, and Brown. It has quilted detailing on shoulders and arms and has three zipper pockets. It requires machine wash.

Buy this leather jacket by clicking on the link here.

Regular, slim, and blouson fit, we have suggested all these three kinds of leather jackets for you. You can wear them while travelling especially on road trips or even in parties. Ya chahein date par jaana ho…these leather jackets will make you look super cool and classy at the same time.

Of course, make sure to pick the right size for your leather jacket that you choose to buy. ‘Coz fitting is quite important in leather jackets. Your favourite leather jacket has to fit perfectly.