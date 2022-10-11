Sunglasses are an important part of our wardrobes. Not only sunglasses work as a great accessory for the eyes, they make us look ultra cool and stylish AF. While the main purpose of sunglasses is to protect our eyes from harmful UV rays of the sun, they are often considered as the number one fashion choice for accentuating our facial structures.

Tenor

The best part about sunglasses is that they are designed for both men and women, separately or unisex. Sunglasses come in variety of frames, shades, rims, shapes, and lenses so there is no option to not have one in our wardrobe. For women, there are plenty of options in the market such as cat-eye, aviator, round, square, or broad that can make them stand out in the crowd.

Even Bollywood has been using sunglasses as an element in various songs to praise the beauty of women. Be it ‘Tenu Kala Chashma Jachda Ae’ or ‘Gore Gore Mukhde Pe Kala-Kala Chashma’, sunglasses keep on hogging the limelight in such tracks.

A still from Kala Chashma

Anyway, if you are planning to shop women sunglasses this time but are confused while choosing them, fret not. We present you seven best sunglasses for women that you can buy on Amazon.

1. Vincent Chase Full Rim Round Stylish Sunglasses (₹849)

If you wish to ooze retro style, then we suggest you to pick these Vincent Chase sunglasses. The green round eyewear features stainless steel rim of gold colour all around. The frame size of these sunglasses is medium. While width of its frame is 137 mm, the height is 47mm. These lightweight unisex sunglasses blocks 100% harmful UV rays up to 400 nm and has scratch coating as well. It also comes in grey-golden colour.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

2. Fastrack Gradient Aviator Women’s Sunglasses (₹1,919)

If you like gradient style, then buy these Fastrack sunglasses. The aviator eyewear has plastic frame and temple in pink shades. While the width of its lens is 51 mm, bridge is 16 mm long, and the length of temple is 140 mm. These sunglasses protect eyes from 100% UV rays and has one year manufacturer warranty.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

3. Peter Jones UV Protected Stylish Medium Broad Sunglasses (₹548)

If you prefer broad frames, then grab these Peter Jones sunglasses. These brown eyewear features superior quality polycarbonate frame and lenses. While the size of the lens is 56 mm, bridge is 21 mm long, temple is 138mm, and the width is 148 mm. These sunglasses are UV protected as well. They are also available in other colours such as Black, Green, Orange, Demi Brown, Transparent Green, and more.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

4. OPIUM Grey Square Sunglasses With Polarized & UV Protected Lens (₹2,555)

If you like square frames, grab these Opium sunglasses. The grey square-shaped eyewear is made from proprietary metal alloy called ‘O Metal’. It has polarised lenses meaning they cut the glare while providing clear vision. The lenses are UV400 protected, repel oil and water, and resist scratches as well. The dimensions of the sunglasses are 13.5 x 5.8 x 1.9 centimetres.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

5. John Jacobs Golden Purple Cat-eye UV Protected Sunglasses (₹1,999)

If you are fond of cat-eye ones, then we suggest you buy John Jacobs sunglasses. These purple-golden eyewear features a frame made up of stainless steel and rim in rose gold shade. The lenses of these sunglasses are polarised meaning they protect you from harmful UV rays, reduces glare, and provides a clear vision. The dimensions are 5.6 x 5.6 x 4.5 centimetres.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

6. Voyage Women’s Round Sunglasses (₹650)

If you prefer round shape, then pick these Voyage sunglasses. These black-golden round eyewear is suitable for both men and women. The width of its lens is 52 mm, bridge is 20 mm long, and the length of the temple is 140 mm. The frame is metal-based. While the item provides no warranty, it gives 100% UV protection to the eyes. The dimensions of sunglasses are 15 x 7 x 5 centimetres.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

7. Elegante Honey Bee On Lenses Butterfly Sunglasses (₹365)

If you like butterfly shape, then pick these Elegante sunglasses. The brown eyewear are a perfect choice to wear during drives, party, or beaches. The sunglasses features honeybees on each sides of the lenses. The item is UV400 protected and scratch-proof as well. The dimensions of these sunglasses are 13.5 x 6.4 x 5.6 centimetres. They also come in black, blue, grey, and turquoise shades.

Wanna buy these cool sunglasses? Click/tap on the link here.

(All images are borrowed from the official website of Amazon)