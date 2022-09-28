Trekking shoes are our saviour during trips. Whether we wear for backpacking in hilly area or crossing a river, these shoes keep our feet safe on rough terrains. Not just safety, trekking shoes also provide ample amount of comfort and easy movements for our feet.

Stanza Living

Investing in good pair of trekking shoes is definitely a smart choice, especially for those who love travelling to mountains in places like Manali, Munnar, Rishikesh, or Kedarnath. Ideally, those travel enthusiasts should not rely on basic sneakers or casual shoes as they are not trek-friendly and you might end up hurting your feet. These shoes doesn’t provide safety and comfort like the ones which are specifically designed for trekking. That’s why trekking shoes are a perfect footwear option to choose.

Backpacker Magazine

Now, if you are planning to go on trekking, say, Kedarnath, which has a quite long walking route, it’s a perfect time to buy these shoes.

Grab these great deals of best trekking shoes that you can shop on Amazon. We have seven types of such shoes here:

1. Kraasa Trekking & Hiking Shoes for Men (₹599)

Amazon

If you are not looking to spend huge money on trekking shoes, you can opt for these Kraasa ones. This Black faux leather trekking shoes are ideally designed for men. The closure of this footwear is lace-up and the heel is flat. Apart from Black, these shoes also come in colours like Beige and Brown. The weight of these trekking shoes is 840 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

2. ADD GEAR Trekking Shoes (₹1,599)

Amazon

If you get worried about skidding, we suggest you buy these ADD GEAR trekking shoes. The Black rubber shoes are designed as an anti-skid footwear. They have lace-up closure and flat heels. These water-resistant shoes are ideal for monsoon trekking. They are broad at the toes so you don’t have to buy a bigger size. These shoes have self-cleaning cleated outsole. The weight of these shoes is 1 kg 410 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

3. Adidas Men’s Sport Trekking Hiking Shoes (₹2,999)

Amazon

For the ones, who are a fan of famous brands, they should opt for these Adidas trekking shoes. These Black and Dark Maroon shoes are perfect for men who likes trekking and hiking in mountain areas. The material type is ethylene vinyl acetate and rubber. The closure is lace-based and the heel is flat. The weight of these shoes is 399 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

4. Coasters Unisex Synthetic Trekking and Hiking Shoes (₹1,299- ₹1,399)

Amazon

You can also shop these unisex trekking and hiking shoes. Sold by the brand called Coasters, the footwear is perfect for both men and women. The Olive Green synthetic trekking shoes have a sole material made up of crepe. These closed-toe style shoes have lace-up option. Apart from Olive Green, they also come in Brown colour. The weight of the trekking shoes is 425 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

5. Irfora Quick Dry Lightweight River Trekking Shoes (₹2,828)

Amazon

If you are planning to cross a river during your trip, pick these Irfora trekking shoes. Not just trekking, these Blue and Black pair of shoes are also a great choice for beaches, kayaking, boating, hiking, and surfing. While the upper material is flexible spandex, the sole is of anti-slip thick rubber. These shoes boasts of drainage holes so that there is no water left inside them. They are lightweight, breathable, and dry quickly. The weight is approximately 450g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

6. Bacca Bucci Men’s Trekking Shoe (₹1,235)

Amazon

If you like camouflage print on shoes, then we suggest you to buy these Bacca Bucci trekking ones. The material of the Green/Black trekking shoes for men is canvas and the ankle height is high top. The closure is lace-up and heel is flat. As per the description of these round-toe shoes, we recommend you to wear them on trails. The weight of the footwear is 1 kg 120 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

7. IMCOLUS Men’s Leather Trekking & Hiking Shoes (₹749)

Amazon

If you are not planning to burn a hole in your pocket, you can also pick these IMCOLUS trekking shoes. While the outer material of these Beige Brown shoes is leather, the inner part has soft cushion padding. The closure type of this footwear is lace-up, however, the heel is platform one. The description boasts that they are a lightweight pair. The weight of these trekking shoes is 1kg 130 g.

You can shop for these trekking shoes by clicking on the link here.

Leave everything and grab these options on Amazon right now!