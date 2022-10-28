Wallets are one of the most essential accessories that we own for ourselves. Wallets aren’t just a simple pouch to fill it with currency notes but they also carry our tiny stuffs including passport size photographs, credit/debit cards, and more.

A wallet is a statement in itself as it speaks volumes of an individual’s personality and standard of living. Investing in a high-quality wallet is definitely a great choice for everyone especially women who usually do not have an option of pockets in their bottom wear. Most women buy wallets not because of their ‘want’ but due to ‘need’ and in some cases, end up compromising with the quality due to budget issues.

How about we helping you out in choosing a wallet for yourself that won’t burn a hole in your pockets? Wait no more, do check these 8 great deals of wallets for women that you can shop on Amazon.

The list includes famous brands like Caprese, Baggit, Lavie to name a few. Don’t miss them. Really.

1. Caprese’s Women Wallet (Peach): ₹825

If you are looking for small wallet, then we suggest you to pick this Caprese one. The peach-coloured branded wallet is made up of faux leather material. It has a zipper for closure and five card holding spaces including one pocket for coins. The brand name ‘Caprese’ is imprinted on its bottom centre. Isn’t this one cute?

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

2. Baggit Women’s QUIZ Wallet: ₹619

If you like slightly long wallet, then this Baggit one is definitely for you. This mint-green wallet is also made up of faux leather. The pouch has one main spacious compartment along with an exterior one for quick access. Both of them have zippers for closure. With its shoulder strap, it also works as a sling bag.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

3. Lavie Women’s Glossy Sacy Zip Around Wallet: ₹646

If you are specifically looking to buy a wallet for college, office, shopping, etc, then this Lavie one is your go-to option. The white-coloured wallet having premium croco texture is made up of faux leather too. Having zipper all around, it has 12 card holders and three compartments inside it. The wallet features its brand name ‘Lavie’ in golden colour on the top of it.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

4. Van Heusen Women’s Synthetic Wallet (Burgundy): ₹949

This Van Heusen’s wallet is the next option that we are suggesting you to buy. The burgundy-coloured branded wallet is made up of synthetic material. It has one compartment and three pockets inside.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

5. MINISO Women’s Long Diamond Lattice Pattern Quilted Wallet (Black): ₹765

If you are a fan of Miniso products, this wallet should surely be in your cart. The exterior and interior material of this wallet is polyurethane, however, the lining is made up of 100 per cent polyester. It features a diamond lattice pattern quilted design on each sides. The wallet has 10 card slots, three compartments, and a zipper pocket for coins.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

6. Tommy Hilfiger Chloe Women’s Leather Zip Around Wallet (Navy): ₹2,534

If budget is not your concern, you can also opt for this Tommy Hilfiger wallet. This navy-blue-coloured wallet is made up of premium quality leather. The brand logo ‘Tommy Hilfiger’ is on top centre. It has two zipper closure, one for interior and second for exterior. The wallet has organised compartments inside it and multiple slots for holding cards.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

7. Kuber Industries Embroidery Women Hand Purse Wallet For Party (Cream): ₹92

If you are planning to attend a function and also low on cash, this Kuber Industries wallet is definitely for you. The cream-coloured pouch having golden embroidery all around is made up of cotton material. It has one zipper for closure and enough space to carry your lipstick, mobile phone, car keys, mirror, and more.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

8. PALAY® Women’s Long Wallet: ₹479

If you are searching for daily-use wallets, then pick this Palay one. The blue-coloured wallet is made up of leather and has a detailed streamlined stitching all around. It has a capacity to carry 10 cards and one zip closure for holding cash along with a mobile phone of 5’5″ inches. This multi-functional wallet is suitable for parties as well.

You can buy this wallet by clicking on the link here.

Hurry up and shop now on official website of Amazon. You can also gift these wallets to your partner, sister, mom, friend and likewise.