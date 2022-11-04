With the emergence of digital payments, we have reduced our practice of keeping a physical wallet in our pockets whenever we step out. One-click pay and no hassle of counting cash. Isn’t it? And we end up spending more than what we used to in the past. Contrary to this, wallets act as a smart investment which helps you to manage your finance and spend as per the cash that you own inside them at the moment. Not just cash, wallets are also useful in keeping credit/debit cards organised altogether.

And the best part is that a wallet is an ideal option to gift it to your loved ones. ‘Coz sending a gift card or digital money doesn’t hold the personal touch that the wallet has. Now, some people often worry about their cards’ information being stolen inside the wallets. However, there are many wallet options available in the market that comes with RFID blocking feature.

Image credits: Pixabay

So, if you are searching for wallets online but haven’t found one yet, we are here for you.

Check out these seven best wallets under 1000 rupees that you can buy on Amazon. These wallet deals are for both men and women.

1. Allen Solly Bi Fold Leather Men’s Stylish Casual Wallet: ₹790

This Allen Solly dual-colour wallet for men will cost you ₹790. The casual bi-fold purse having grainy finish in is made up of faux leather and has the brand logo on bottom right. This wallet has seven slots for keeping credit/debit cards, two hidden/inner card slots, and a money clipper. The wallet is sleek and won’t become bulky after you keep cash, cards, or any other small personal belongings. It also comes with a gift box.

You can buy this wallet for men by clicking on the link here.

2. TITAN Brown Leather Men’s Wallet: ₹999

This dark-brown Titan wallet for men is available at a price of ₹999. The branded wallet is made up of pure leather material. It has two main bill compartments, eight pockets to keep your credit/debit cards organised, and two slip pockets. The bi-fold formal wallet has chrome tanning and engraved plate featuring the name of the brand on the bottom right.

You can buy this wallet for men by clicking on the link here.

3. Lavie Women’s Small Zip Two-Fold Wallet: ₹649

This small Lavie wallet for women will cost you ₹649. The dark-grey purse is made up of faux leather and has a zipper for closure. This zip-around wallet has four pockets for keeping credit/debit cards, one slot for ID card, and one large compartment for carrying currency notes. It has a metallic label of the brand in the centre on top and well-stitched linings. You can carry it to your college, office, or shopping.

You can buy this wallet for women by clicking on the link here.

4. Urban Forest RFID Blocking Leather Wallet for Men: ₹499

This classy and robust brown Urban Forest wallet for men is available at a price of ₹499. The vintage bi-fold wallet is made up of leather and features an eagle bird engraved on top of it. It has six slots for credit/debit cards, two slots for currency notes, three transparent windows for keeping driver’s license or work ID, one secret compartment, and a coin pocket. The wallet also features RFID-blocking feature and a button for closure which opens an extra flap.

You can buy this wallet for men by clicking on the link here.

5. DailyObjects Glam No Damn Women’s Wallet: ₹799

This funky DailyObjects Glam No Damn wallet for women will cost you ₹799. The zip-around purple wallet is quite stylish and its quirky design says it all. The modern-styled chic wallet is made up of faux leather. It can hold up to eight credit/debit cards. The purse also features a pocket for carrying bills and cash, another pocket is for coins along with a button for closure. It is durable and long-lasting.

You can buy this wallet for women by clicking on the link here.

6. Baggit Women’s Wallet: ₹855

This black Baggit wallet for women is available at a price of ₹855. The small purse is made up of cruelty-free polyvinyl chloride. It has three sections, two folds, and ample space for keeping cards, bills, currency notes, and coins etc. This elegant wallet features a twist lock for closure. The brand label is on top of it.

You can buy this wallet for men by clicking on the link here.

7. Puma Unisex Metal Logo Wallet: ₹949

This unisex Puma wallet will cost you ₹949. The navy-blue wallet is made up of polyurethane. It has a brand label engraved in a metal plate on bottom right. The wallet can be used by both men and women. Don’t miss this one if you are a fan of Puma brand.