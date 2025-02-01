Rohit Bal, fondly called Guddu by his close ones, truly changed the course of Indian fashion. His designs were more than just fashion—they were stories woven in fabric, masterpieces that went beyond trends and time. Now, what better way to celebrate his extraordinary legacy than with a spectacular fashion show—an ode to the genius who made fashion an art form.

In collaboration with FDCI, Blenders Pride Fashion Tour is all set to host its most iconic edition yet, creating The One and Only world where fashion is just the beginning. On February 1st, Le Méridien, Gurugram, will be transformed into a mesmerising world of art, heritage, and timeless elegance to pay tribute to the late designer who redefined fashion with unparalleled craftsmanship and visionary designs.

Now, it definitely goes without saying that Rohit was a dream-weaver, a storyteller, and an artist who brought India’s rich heritage to life through his brilliant creations. With his signature lotus and peacock motifs, intricate embroidery, and regal craftsmanship, he redefined Indian couture like no other. And the way he incorporated his Kashmiri heritage into his work is truly something worth noting. He may no longer be with us, but his legacy will ever be far from forgotten.

As a long-time admirer of Bal’s brilliance, Blenders Pride will curate an evening dipped in nostalgia and grandeur, offering guests an immersive experience into the world of the fashion maestro. To take this tribute to the next level, the event is set to bring together more than 600 prominent guests, for a night of fashion, music, and storytelling. And guess what? Over 100+ of his closest friends including Kalyani Chawla, Varun Bahl, Rajiv Makhni, Madhur Bhandarkar, JJ Valaya, Rahul Khanna, and more will grace the runway. What a spectacular way to celebrate his journey—through the stories he created and cherished with his tribe over the years!

But that’s not all! The show will be a full-blown Rohit Bal extravaganza, spotlighting his one-of-a-kind style, love for art, deep Kashmiri roots, and artistic brilliance—all wrapped up in the designer’s signature larger-than-life spirit. Because let’s be real, there’s no better way to honour a legend than with a show as grand as his vision!

Talking about the show and the late designer, Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Business Development at Pernod Ricard India, said, "This tribute at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour represents our vision to create The One and Only world where fashion transcends the expected. Tonight's celebration of Rohit Bal's legacy embodies our commitment to honouring extraordinary voices and visionaries that shape Indian fashion. Over the years, we maintained a long-standing relationship with Rohit Bal, and we truly believe that he has redefined the spirit of Indian couture, creating a lasting legacy that continues to inspire and shape the future of fashion. Through the upcoming shows that are part of this edition of Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, we look forward to continuing to showcase The One and Only platform converging innovation and iconicity like never before."

“As curator for Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, it’s exciting to witness how it continues to take shape as ‘The One and Only’ platform of iconic and en vogue experiences. Every concept presents a distinct interpretation of fashion, glamour, and creativity, crafting an immersive ecosystem that invites you into the extraordinary world of Blenders Pride.” says Ashish Soni.

Sunil Sethi, Chairman, FDCI expressed, “FDCI is thrilled with its collaboration with Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, bringing together the two powerhouses of fashion, that amplifies our commitment to shaping its future. We’re creating an impressive new edition that will catch the ever-evolving pulse of global fashion and will fascinate audiences nationwide.”

After Gurugram, the fashion tour will head towards Chandigarh, Guwahati, Mumbai, and Vizag, and will see celebrities like Jacqueline Fernandez, Tiger Shroff, and Tamannaah Bhatia strutting down the runway.