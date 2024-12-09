Wedding season is here, and nothing screams grandeur like South Indian bridal fashion. With its roots deep in tradition and a flair for drama, these saree looks are perfect for the modern bride with a love for heritage. And who better to take inspiration from than Bollywood’s leading ladies?

From opulent Kanjeevaram collections to temple jewelry that whispers royalty, these divas have nailed the South Indian bridal vibe. Let’s dive into their jaw-dropping bridal avatars:

1. Deepika Padukone

For her Konkani wedding, Deepika Padukone served a lesson in traditional bridal grace. She wore a rich crimson Kanjeevaram saree, co-designed by Sabyasachi and Angadi Silks. The saree’s intricate gold zari work was complemented by layers of temple jewelry, including a bold choker and a matha patti. Her sleek gajra-adorned bun and subtle smokey eyes perfected the look, making it every bride’s dream.

2. Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy embraced her husband’s Malayali roots with a classic white silk saree featuring a bold gold border. The temple jewelry, a layered necklace, maang tikka, and statement jhumkas, added a royal touch. She kept her makeup glowing and her hair neatly adorned with fresh mogra. A true vision of elegance!

3. Sobhita Dhulipala

Sobhita Dhulipala embodied South Indian bridal opulence at her wedding. She chose a shimmering Kanjeevaram saree with intricate gold temple borders. Her ensemble was elevated by striking temple jewelry, including a basikam, matha patti, and bold septum nose ring. Minimal bronzed makeup and a sleek floral bun gave her a radiant goddess vibe.

4. Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi kept it classic with a beige-and-gold Kasavu-inspired saree for her wedding. Her understated look was accentuated by temple jewelry studded with precious gemstones. Her long floral braid and subtle brown-toned makeup highlighted her South Indian heritage with effortless beauty.

5. Lavanya Tripathi

At her wedding to Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi stunned in a vibrant red bridal saree paired with gold temple jewelry. Her look featured a maang tikka, bangles, and a haath phool. A net dupatta added a modern twist, while her flawless makeup tied the look together, making her the quintessential South Indian bride

These Bollywood divas beautifully showcase the richness of South Indian bridal fashion, proving that it’s all about embracing tradition with a touch of individuality.