As the season of international fashion weeks is just around the corner, we spotted a few Indian, desi male models who've been gliding through the ramps of esteemed fashion houses while creating ripples of diversity in the fashion industry.

From embracing their turbans to flaunting their distinctive features, here are the desi male models who have made an imprint on the fashion industry, worldwide:

1. Mustafa Dawood

This 19-year-old boy from Hyderabad has left his mark on the fashion industry. He has modeled for various luxury fashion houses like Valentino, Prada, Givenchy and Alexandar McQueen.

2. Karanjee Gabba

Karanjee Gabba has created ripples in the fashion industry by embracing and flaunting his turban. Modeling for various high-end brands like Xander Zhou and Lou Dalton, he has created a statement at the London Fashion Week ramp various times. He was also recently spotted strolling through the ramps of FA 2020.

3. Raj

A model with Punjabi origins, Raj has been breaking all the glass ceilings as he's walked the ramp for Chalayan, Nicholas Daley amongst other high-end luxury fashion houses at the London Fashion Week:

4. Pranav Bhargav

This Indian model is a known face in the world of luxury fashion shows. Pranav has made his mark on the ramps of Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Per Gottesman in all the fashion capitals of the world.

5. Farhan Allam

This Indian model has shaken the couture world with his unconventional features and looks. He's modeled for various luxurious brands like Vivienne Westwood, Wales Bonner etc.

6. Tuhir Brahmbhatt

This Indian model has stunned the ramps of Louis Vuitton, Missoni with his graceful presence.

7. Kangkan Rabha

Originally hailing from the north-eastern region of India, Kangkan has walked for some major fashion brands like Unliqo to Rick Owens, Zegna etc.

8. Pratik Shetty

The supermodel who's the face of many major brands like Lanvin, Hugo Boss and Alexander McQueen has truly stolen our heart. He was also spotted in various lookbooks of these luxury fashion houses.

We are so proud of these fashionistas for putting India on the map.