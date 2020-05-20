Hair removal is indeed a task. On normal days we would have casually walked into a salon for a snip trip. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic we are left to take care of it on our own. Parlours are still not open so got to be ATMANIRBHAR guys!

While we know there are some basic fuzz removal methods like waxing, shaving and epilating, there are other methods too which can work wonders during this time.

1. Raw Papaya

Smash a small amount of raw papaya with 1 TSP of turmeric. Apply on the areas. Once dried, wash it off.

2. Eggs

Egg is an inexpensive and gentle way of treating unwanted facial hair. Just mix 1 egg white, 1 TBSP sugar and 1/2 TBSP cornflour. Apply on the hair and see the magic happen.

3. Sugar wax

Mix 200 grams of sugar and 60 ml each of lemon and honey. Also add 30 ml of water. Heat mildly until it turns into a wax-like paste. Let it cool enough so your body can handle the temperature. Apply it on the area and rip off the wax in the opposite direction of your hair growth.

4. Oatmeal and Banana scrub

Mix oatmeal with one mashed banana. Apply this mixture on the required area and gently massage in the opposite direction of your hair growth. When you massage this mixture, not only does it remove all unwanted hair but also reduces further growth.

5. Gram/Chickpea flour scrub

Old is gold! Mix half a cup of gram flour with any carrier oil like lavender or olive oil. Add curd to this mixture. Apply on the hair and leave it. Once it dries up. Gently scrub it off. Not only does it exfoliate but it removes the hair too.

6. Cornflour peel off mask

Mix half a cup of cornflour with one small cup of milk to form a paste. Apply the paste to the area you wish to remove the hair from. Leave it until it is completely dry. Now peel it off and pat dry.

Note: Do a patch test before you apply any of these directly.