Exfoliation is a great way to keep your skin looking vibrant and healthy.

Sure, you can splurge on fancy exfoliants (and there’s nothing wrong with that), but what is better than making your own scrubs at your home.

So, here we bring you some easy scrub recipes and make your very own homemade body scrub using ingredients you already have in your pantry.

1. Coffee Scrub

Coffee is very effective in removing dead cells from the skin's surface. And who can resist the aroma of a coffee?.

2. Brown sugar scrub

Brown sugar is less abrasive than raw sugar which makes it suitable for sensitive skin types. It facilitates relaxation, removes dead skin and even whiteheads.

3. Lemon Sea Salt Scrub

Lemon brightens and lightens your skin tone and exfoliates the skin, while olive oil moisturizes it leaving the skin feeling smooth and polished.

4. Green Tea Scrub

Green tea works wonders for oily skin. It exfoliates and removes dead skin, unclogs pores and induces freshness. Olive oil leaves the skin moisturized.

5. Yogurt Scrub

Yoghurt has excellent cleansing properties that help clean your skin by removing dead skin cells and impurities. It also helps moisturize your skin.

6. Tomato Sugar Scrub

This homemade scrub can help in preventing acne, it lightens your complexion, removes tan, and makes your skin look fresh and smooth.

7. Organic Turmeric Scrub

Turmeric is one of the most popular natural beauty ingredients. It has strong antiseptic and antibacterial properties which help maintain your skin at its youngest best.

8. Oatmeal Scrub

Oatmeal is one of the best natural exfoliants. Not only does it help get rid of dead skin cells but it also soothes and heals troubled skin.

9. Honey Scrub

Not only can honey help repair skin tissue and protect against UV damage, it may also help kill germs on the skin.

10. Lemon And Sugar Scrub

Lemon is rich in vitamin C and helps give your skin a nourishment boost while also exfoliating it.

Don’t forget to moisturise your skin properly after scrubbing.

Note: Use these scrubs 2-3 times a week. Also, do a patch test before applying on your skin.