With attention-grabbing style and outré outfits, the glitz and glamour of the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards was nothing than a star-studded event. Took place on March 14th at Los Angeles Convention Center, stunning celebrities graced the red carpet donning their favourite designer pieces.

From Harry Styles and Dua Lipa to Billie Eilish, some celebrities have set the benchmark of poise to another level. However, in case you missed who wore what at the Grammys, here is a list of the best-dressed celebrities who absolutely aced the fashion game at the star-spangled event.

1. The Grammys host, Trevor Noah, looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo paired with a bow and a bedazzled brooch.

2. Tailored with floral motifs, Taylor Swift opted for a stunning Oscar de la Renta floral ensemble with a matching face mask. She paired her gown with Christian Louboutin shoes and Cathy Waterman jewellery.

3. Nominated for four Grammys, Billie Eilish wore a coordinated mask and hat with her dazzling Gucci outfit on the red carpet.

4. Donning Gucci with utter elegance, Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars share a big laugh while looking absolutely sharp on the carpet.

5. Dua Lipa arrived in a sheer bedazzled floor-sweeping Versace gown with butterfly motifs.

6. Nominated for the Best Song category, Finneas sported a blush pink suit to the red carpet ceremony.

7. Nominated for best pop solo performance, best pop vocal album and best music video, Harry Styles donned a purple-hued feathery boa by Gucci to the red carpet.

8. Jhené Aiko and Big Sean looked picture-perfect as the couple walked on the red carpet. Big Sean is nominated for Best Rap Performance.

9. Megan Thee Stallion sported a stunning bright orange Dolce & Gabbana gown with a giant bow and high-thigh slit. She paired her ensemble with Chopard diamonds to complete the look.

10. The first black female artist to be nominated in the Grammys country category, Mickey Guyton arrived in a shimmery floor-sweeping Valentino gown on the red carpet.

11. Best New Artist nominee, Noah Cyrus, donned a Schiaparelli Couture.

12. Looking all the way handsome, Lil Baby brought his mother, Lashawn Jones, on the red carpet.

13. 'Truth Hurts' fame rapper, Lizzo, graced the red carpet in a strapless sea-green Balmain dress paired with gorgeous Bvlgari jewellery.

14. Nominated for the best pop duo/group performance category, K-pop band BTS were dressed in a variety of Louis Vuitton outfits.

15. Doja Cat opted for a fearless Roberto Cavalli gown with a plunging zip and a green neon feather train at the bottom.

16. Stunning Keltie Knight glittered in silver and feathers on the red carpet.

17. Grammy winner, Maren Morris, went for a subtle pink-hued silk Dolce & Gabbana gown tailored with shimmery rhinestones.

18. Brandi Carlile looked like a true goddess in a shimmering three-piece suit on the red carpet.

19. Giuliana Rancic looked drop-dead gorgeous in a beige-shaded fringed mini dress.

20. Phoebe Bridgers made hearts skip a beat with her eye-grabbing skeleton gown by Thom Browne, with bones embroidered from bright pearls and crystals.

21. Nominated for Best Latin Pop Album, Bad Bunny looked extremely ravishing in a classic black attire paired with a yellow-hued flower in hand.

Who aced the 'outfit-of-the-night' title according to you?