Sometimes you can tell a lot about someone by taking a quick glance at their sense of style (not to judge them, but to understand them better). But just like Astrology is a great way to understand people for some, so is noticing people’s sense of style.

Which is why we’ve thrown together this fun list that just might help you understand a friend a little better. Here, look at these images and see which you like, maybe we can tell you what we think it means?

1. Neutral-Toned Large Sized Handbag

Credit: Miraggio

2. Small Shoulder Bag

Credit: Small Quests

3. Crossbody Bag

Credit: Pinterest

4. Colour Changing Large Handbag

5. Canvas Crossbody Bag

ADVERTISEMENT

Credit: Pinterest

6. Colour Changing Hand-Held Satchel

7. Neutral Canvas Tote Bag

Credit: Pinterest

8. Colourful, Large Sized Handbag

Results:

1. Neutral-Toned Large Sized Handbag

You have utmost faith in the classics and might even believe that going by the book is the best route. This probably makes you a solid friend or the kind of person people can really on (don’t forget to take care of yourself too though).

2. Small Shoulder Bag

You’re a minimalistic person. You probably don’t like carrying around a lot with yourself, but since your love for fashion is pretty big, you choose your shoulder bags carefully.

Credit: Giphy

3. Crossbody Bag

You’re probably just as no-fuss as the Small Shoulder gal, but a little more practical. You would pick comfort and practicality above fashion and glamour any day. This might mean you’re enjoying staying organised and going on daytime dates with your friends.

4. Colour Changing Large Handbag

If you picked this colour-changing bag by Caprese then you might be the kind of person who enjoys making bold statements with your clothes. Especially because this one is a part of Caprese’s Aurora Collection, which as you can probably guess by the name, has been inspired by the beautiful colours of the aurora. Plus, this bag is a part of the Gauri & Nainika x Caprese – Spring Summer 2024 collection, and so you might be the fashionista of your friend group!

Credit: Giphy

5. Canvas Crossbody Bag

You probably like keeping things extremely simple, but simple in the most stylish and relevant way possible. You might also be the kind of person who stays updated about everything that’s going on in the world and has a supreme choice in terms of the memes you send to your friends and coworkers. And, not only this but this choice may mean you’re a pretty sorted and organised individual who likes keeping things low-key.

6. Colour Changing Hand-Held Satchel

Another great piece from Caprese’s Aurora Collection; if you chose this one, it may mean you like being bold, but also enjoy keeping things practical. You are probably a very hands-on person and are the kind of friend people call when they need to get sh*t handled.

Credit: Giphy

7. Neutral Canvas Tote Bag

If you like this bag, you’re probably mindful of your carbon footprint and actually care about how you’ll leave the planet and our environment. You may also enjoy reading and believe in carrying a beverage with you at all times, even if it is just good old water.

8. Colourful, Large Sized Handbag

Okay, okay, you love making a statement, we get it. You’re also probably fairly confident and enjoy spending time in nature (or the idea of being on vacation at beaches with a good cocktail in your hand). And, you just might have all the tea about the fashion world, because, after all, this bag is from Caprese‘s Autumn Winter 2023 Collection!

Credit: Giphy

Are you happy with your results?