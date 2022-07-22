Usually, I'd wait for a special occasion to pull out that credit card and treat myself to something pretty. But given that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, it's a sign from heaven for all the Prime members to indulge in the ultimate two-day annual shopping extravaganza with the best of money-saving treats!
So if you're not a Prime member yet, then join it now!
This year, Prime Day will run through 23rd and 24th of July, where members will get to discover joy with the greatest deals, launches and blockbuster entertainment across movies, music, and reading. It will see 30,000 new product launches across electronics, fashion and beauty, grocery, home and fitness (plus so much more!) from over 400 top Indian and global brands. These include brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool, IFB, you name it!
You can also enjoy the best of buzz-worthy and trending music from legendary artists to budding musicians on Amazon Music. And treat the bibliophile in you with books across fiction, history, finances, and philosophy on Prime Reading. 'One Indian Girl' by Chetan Bhagat, , 'Chanakya in the Classroom' by Radhakrishnan Pillai, and 'Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star' by Aseem Chabra are all on here. Check them out now.
So if you're not a Prime member already, then clearly you're going to be missing out on a lot. In fact, if you're a young adult and happen to be in the age group of 18-24, then you can join Prime at 50% off under the Prime Youth offer. You can click here and sign up for the Prime annual/3-month membership now. So sign up and get to experience the wonder of the two-day shopping festival along with free and fast delivery. Click here to know more.