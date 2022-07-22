Usually, I'd wait for a special occasion to pull out that credit card and treat myself to something pretty. But given that Amazon Prime Day 2022 is here, it's a sign from heaven for all the Prime members to indulge in the ultimate two-day annual shopping extravaganza with the best of money-saving treats!

So if you're not a Prime member yet, then join it now!

This year, Prime Day will run through 23rd and 24th of July, where members will get to discover joy with the greatest deals, launches and blockbuster entertainment across movies, music, and reading. It will see 30,000 new product launches across electronics, fashion and beauty, grocery, home and fitness (plus so much more!) from over 400 top Indian and global brands. These include brands such as Samsung, Xiaomi, boAt, Intel, Lenovo, Sony, Bajaj, Eureka Forbes, Puma, Adidas, USPA, Max, Asics, Fastrack, Tresemme, Mamaearth, Surf Excel, Dabur, Colgate, Whirlpool, IFB, you name it!

But most importantly, this year, the focus is going to be on doubling the joy for both the shoppers and the small and medium businesses spread out across the country. Featuring 2,000 new products from over 120 such brands, Prime Day 2022 is empowering lakhs of small business entrepreneurs, manufacturers, start-ups, women entrepreneurs, artisans, weavers, and local shops from different Indian regions. Which also means, we'll have an infinite variety of items across categories to pick from.

There are exclusive programs designed by Amazon like Launchpad, Karigar, and Saheli, to help these small business partners showcase their unique products curated with so much love and effort. And it's only fair, that they get the recognition they truly deserve. Some of the brands we can be on the lookout for at Prime Day include XECH, Cos-IQ, Himalayan Origins, SpaceinCart, Mirakii, Karagiri, and Nirvi Handicrafts.

Prime Day treats don't limit themselves to shopping. Prime members can also enjoy blockbuster entertainment launches from Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, and even Prime Reading. You can binge-watch content across genres and regions on Prime Video. Catch recent releases like Sarkaru Vaari Patta (Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam), Runway 34 (Hindi), Samrat Prithviraj (Hindi, Tamil, Telugu) along with Amazon Original series – Modern Love Hyderabad (Telugu), and Comicstaan Season 3 (Hindi), and much more.

You can also enjoy the best of buzz-worthy and trending music from legendary artists to budding musicians on Amazon Music. And treat the bibliophile in you with books across fiction, history, finances, and philosophy on Prime Reading. 'One Indian Girl' by Chetan Bhagat, , 'Chanakya in the Classroom' by Radhakrishnan Pillai, and 'Irrfan Khan: The Man, The Dreamer, The Star' by Aseem Chabra are all on here. Check them out now.

So if you're not a Prime member already, then clearly you're going to be missing out on a lot. In fact, if you're a young adult and happen to be in the age group of 18-24, then you can join Prime at 50% off under the Prime Youth offer. You can click here and sign up for the Prime annual/3-month membership now. So sign up and get to experience the wonder of the two-day shopping festival along with free and fast delivery. Click here to know more.