Not to be presumptuous but a poofy traditional lehenga or an exquisitely woven saree would definitely top the list for most of us when it comes to a dreamy bridal attire, right?
Well Sanjana, a bold contemporary desi bride is giving us some major goals as she decided to stay true to her style and fiercely walked down the aisle adorning a pale-blue vintage pantsuit.
Resetting the narrative of what a 'quintessential' desi bride should look like, Sanjana power-dressed her way through the wedding ceremony with her out-of-the-box, contemporary look with quite a few traditional undertones.
Now I have to say, this is surprisingly the first time I'm seeing an Indian bride make such a bold, out of the mold statement on the day of her wedding. In an up-close conversation with ScoopWhoop, Sanjana revealed:
Style is a form of self-expression and no one should try to prevent someone else from exercising their right to free speech.
Sidebar: Can we please take a minute to adore how well Sanjana has managed to amalgamate her Indian-American bi-culture experiences into something so precious?
I mean the scalloped embroidered veil and her Amristari mangtika perfectly complement the pastel Gianfranco Ferré pant-suit and excuse me, don't forget to notice the uber-chic, beaded juttis!
During a lockdown wedding and with an intimate guest-list of 11 people, Sanjana ensured that she was surrounded by the belongings of all the people that she loves. Even when they couldn't physically attend the wedding, little pieces of their heart were still present with her.
Wondering how? Her corset was borrowed from her best friend's mother, while her earrings were sneakily stolen from her sister!
So along with the ethical upscaling, there was a lot of sentimental value that was attached to Sanjana's bridal attire which made it even more beautiful.
Opening up about how an intimate cermony took a lot of pressure off her chest, Sanjana further revealed how it inspired her decision to make a bridal statement that would unknowingly inspire many brides-to-be:
The intimate nature of our wedding actually took a lot of pressure off, and I knew that, without feeling like I had to “perform” for anyone, I could be myself and dress however I wanted. I guess I didn’t think I was making a bold choice—I was just wearing what I like.
- Sanjana Rishi
With her bold yet minimalistic bridal look, Sanjana proved that a desi wedding is so much more than the poufiness of a lehenga and the uncomfotable weight of the jewelry under which you might find it hard to enjoy yourself.
Unprecedented vibes ... Who says bridal looks have to fit a mould, cultural or otherwise? The only thing a look must fit (other than your body) is your personality! I wanted to choose a wedding outfit that encapsulated my style but also stayed true to my commitment to supporting sustainability, local artisans and ethical shopping. I think I did great! Something old: These earrings I stole from @salonikotwal & @_rangana Something new: My stunning jewelry, put together by @anumerton and talented artisans in basically 4 days & this custom made-to-order #veilpatta by @toraniofficial Something borrowed: My bustier, which belonged to my best friends’ (@instagirma + @stop_youplay2much) mom, hand dyed by a frantic me the night before the wedding using old coffee. Something blue: The beyond gorgeous Pre-owned #GianfrancoFerre powder blue pantsuit of my dreams I’m never going to get over how I look and feel in this outfit! #pantsuitnation #bride #sustainablefashion #sustainableclothing #sustainability #slowfashion #slowfashionmovement #vintagefashion #vintageclothing #handmadejewelry #secondhandfashion #indianbride #indianbridal
In my personal opinion, with her pale blue pant-suit and the bedazzled shiny jhuttis, Sanjana looks like the 21st century Cindrella who's all set to kick the 'glass' ceiling of bridal couture.