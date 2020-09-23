Ok chicas, be honest, whether you're single or committed, we're sure you must have a vague mental picture of what you'd look like on your big day.

Not to be presumptuous but a poofy traditional lehenga or an exquisitely woven saree would definitely top the list for most of us when it comes to a dreamy bridal attire, right?

Well Sanjana, a bold contemporary desi bride is giving us some major goals as she decided to stay true to her style and fiercely walked down the aisle adorning a pale-blue vintage pantsuit.

Resetting the narrative of what a 'quintessential' desi bride should look like, Sanjana power-dressed her way through the wedding ceremony with her out-of-the-box, contemporary look with quite a few traditional undertones.

Now I have to say, this is surprisingly the first time I'm seeing an Indian bride make such a bold, out of the mold statement on the day of her wedding. In an up-close conversation with ScoopWhoop, Sanjana revealed:

Style is a form of self-expression and no one should try to prevent someone else from exercising their right to free speech.

Sidebar: Can we please take a minute to adore how well Sanjana has managed to amalgamate her Indian-American bi-culture experiences into something so precious?

I mean the scalloped embroidered veil and her Amristari mangtika perfectly complement the pastel Gianfranco Ferré pant-suit and excuse me, don't forget to notice the uber-chic, beaded juttis!

During a lockdown wedding and with an intimate guest-list of 11 people, Sanjana ensured that she was surrounded by the belongings of all the people that she loves. Even when they couldn't physically attend the wedding, little pieces of their heart were still present with her.

Wondering how? Her corset was borrowed from her best friend's mother, while her earrings were sneakily stolen from her sister!

So along with the ethical upscaling, there was a lot of sentimental value that was attached to Sanjana's bridal attire which made it even more beautiful.

Opening up about how an intimate cermony took a lot of pressure off her chest, Sanjana further revealed how it inspired her decision to make a bridal statement that would unknowingly inspire many brides-to-be:

The intimate nature of our wedding actually took a lot of pressure off, and I knew that, without feeling like I had to “perform” for anyone, I could be myself and dress however I wanted. I guess I didn’t think I was making a bold choice—I was just wearing what I like.

- Sanjana Rishi

With her bold yet minimalistic bridal look, Sanjana proved that a desi wedding is so much more than the poufiness of a lehenga and the uncomfotable weight of the jewelry under which you might find it hard to enjoy yourself.

In my personal opinion, with her pale blue pant-suit and the bedazzled shiny jhuttis, Sanjana looks like the 21st century Cindrella who's all set to kick the 'glass' ceiling of bridal couture.