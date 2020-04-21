Virat and his beard have had such a long and public relationship that we’ve never imagined him without it. We all remember how the entire saga unfolded during IPL 2017 when Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan did #BreakTheBeard. But one man – their captain stood his ground and refused to get a new beard style. And of course, his then girlfriend Anushka came out in support and spoke of how he cannot do it. We really thought then that this decision was set in stone!

But who knew that 2020 would see the captain do away with his full beard? It's getting us all thinking — has he finally joined the #BreakTheBeard club too?

Kohli’s new summer look is already going viral. A combination of Van Dyke and a French Beard, it is quite the fashion statement for all the men out there who are looking to shave off the beard during the lockdown! I mean, it’s fresh and sexy.

In the past few years, we’ve witnessed cricketers come together to #BreakTheBeard, change their look and flaunt their new styles during IPL upping the glamour quotient. But this year, with the IPL canned, it was a surprise to see Virat take up this trend.

But the captain isn't the only one who is sporting a sharp new look. A whole host of popular celebs are picking up the razor to experiment with their beards during quarantine. New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson completely did away with the beard and is sporting a cleaner new look in this video

We don't know what we're more impressed by — the sharp shave by Kane or the sharp catch by Sandy in the slips.

And that's not all. Even ace bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar put this cute picture up with his wife where he appears to be sporting a clean shaven look.

Well, while the IPL might not be on for this year, with the summers very well here, it does seem like the perfect time to go for a look change — one that might be a little lighter on the chin and cleaner on the sides.

The question remains, though — are Virat, Kane and Bhuvi a part of the #BreakTheBeard club? We might have to wait and watch.