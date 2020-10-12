If there is one mutual quality that is universally shared by every desi across the globe, it is the fluency with which we get things done. Thanks to our #Jugaadu instinct.

I don't know where or who. But this picture made my day. A teacher setting up their online class with available resources. ❤️ There is so much passion in this picture makes me overwhelmed. #COVID19India pic.twitter.com/88C7PBdSEW — Pishu Mon 🌹 (@PishuMon) June 9, 2020

Don't believe us? These makeshift wedding ideas during the pandemic are proof of how innovative desis can get with their #Jugaad:

1. Relatives of the bride tactically use a paint roller to put haldi on the bride-to-be without coming too close to her! This is literally the most innovative pre-wedding ceremony we've seen:

Innovative Haldi ceremony with Social Distancing!



This is a pre-wedding ceremony in India where Turmeric (haldi), oil & water are applied to the bride & groom by married women on the morning of the wedding. The mixture is believed to bless the couple before the wedding. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/nHHYrVbOqa — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 28, 2020

2. With over 200 guests viewing the ceremony on a big screen in their parked cars, this Indian origin couple hosted a drive-in wedding. I don't know about y'all but I'm getting major royal wedding feels.

3. This genius couple used a pair of sticks like chopsticks to make each other wear the Varmala during the ceremony.

🤣🤣🤣🤣 what is this even pic.twitter.com/MsA44NLLsG — Nandita Iyer (@saffrontrail) May 2, 2020

4. This couple had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic but their amazing friends surprised them with the peppiest ceremony of all-- a fun-filled virtual sangeet.

Our friends threw us a #BawaMani Virtual Sangeet Party since our wedding couldn’t take place this weekend! Our hearts are full of love for these bums who made our day 💛 pic.twitter.com/vzPhPat8f2 — Gazal Bawa (@gazalbawa) April 11, 2020

5. This Mumbai boy and Delhi girl didn't want to spend another day just being fiances so they ended up reading their vows over zoom on a long-distance, big-fat Indian virtual wedding.

6. Instead of revolving her dream wedding around finding a pouffy sparkly lehenga amidst a pandemic, this bride put together a kickass upcycled pant-suit for her big day. Trust us, her something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue made a bolder statement than any lehenga.

7. Just married couple had the best of both the worlds as they got their faces digitally printed on their wedding day PPE masks!

8. Locked in her home a few days before her wedding, this badass, aatma nirbhar bride put her own mehendi! In fact, she also didn't shy away from doing her solo sangeet performance!

If there's one thing that naturally comes to us, it's the art of hustling and getting shit done.