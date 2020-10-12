If there is one mutual quality that is universally shared by every desi across the globe, it is the fluency with which we get things done. Thanks to our #Jugaadu instinct.

Don't believe us? These makeshift wedding ideas during the pandemic are proof of how innovative desis can get with their #Jugaad

1. Relatives of the bride tactically use a paint roller to put haldi on the bride-to-be without coming too close to her! This is literally the most innovative pre-wedding ceremony we've seen: 

2. With over 200 guests viewing the ceremony on a big screen in their parked cars, this Indian origin couple hosted a drive-in wedding. I don't know about y'all but I'm getting major royal wedding feels. 

Source: NDTV

3. This genius couple used a pair of sticks like chopsticks to make each other wear the Varmala during the ceremony. 

4. This couple had to postpone the wedding due to the pandemic but their amazing friends surprised them with the peppiest ceremony of all-- a fun-filled virtual sangeet. 

5. This Mumbai boy and Delhi girl didn't want to spend another day just being fiances so they ended up reading their vows over zoom on a long-distance, big-fat Indian virtual wedding. 

Source: Mumbai Mirror

6. Instead of revolving her dream wedding around finding a pouffy sparkly lehenga amidst a pandemic, this bride put together a kickass upcycled pant-suit for her big day. Trust us, her something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue made a bolder statement than any lehenga. 

7. Just married couple had the best of both the worlds as they got their faces digitally printed on their wedding day PPE masks!

Source: Lifestyle Asia

8. Locked in her home a few days before her wedding, this badass, aatma nirbhar bride put her own mehendi! In fact, she also didn't shy away from doing her solo sangeet performance!

If there's one thing that naturally comes to us, it's the art of hustling and getting shit done. 