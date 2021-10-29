Pushpak Sen, who goes by the name The Bong Munda on Instagram, recently put up pictures of himself wearing a saree on the streets of Milan and we are in complete awe.

He posted a carousel with 10 photos from Milan, where he can be seen posing on the streets, looking stylish and expensive as hell.

The post is accompanied with the caption:

Being a man in a saree would take me nowhere they said. Guess who's walking in it on the streets of one of the major fashion capitals of the world?

Obviously, people are drooling over the attire and here are some of the reactions.

To be honest, though, everything he wears looks great. For instance, this attire.

And this whole look.

Ugh, too good. We're fans, Pushpak.