When it comes to buying premium or luxury brands, have you ever wondered how much they may cost in India versus internationally? 

Well if you haven't, then we've done the work for you. By comparing how much these products cost in India vs in the US.

1. Ralph Lauren t-shirts

India: ₹12,500

Internationally: $146 (₹10,758)

2. Nespresso Coffee Machine

India: ₹70,999

Internationally: $599 (₹44,144)

3. Anastasia lip colour 

India: ₹2,100

Internationally: $18 (₹1,326)

4. Apple Watch, Blue Aluminium Case with Sport Band

India: ₹49,900

Internationally: $399 (₹29,469)

5. Calvin Klein Underwear 

India: ₹2,499

Internationally: $42.5 (₹3,139)

6. Apple Air pods

India: ₹12,990 

Internationally: $159 (₹11,744)

7. Columbia jacket

India: ₹9,999

Internationally: $109 (₹8,051)

8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)

India: ₹1,19,900

Internationally: $999 (₹73,618)

9. PlayStation 5

India: ₹49,990

Internationally: $499 (₹37,012)

10. 13‑inch MacBook Pro

India: ₹1,22,900

Internationally: $1,299 (₹96,352)

11. Michael Kors Voyager Medium Logo Tote Bag

India: ₹34,000

Internationally: $298 (₹22,103)

Guess now we know where to really shop from. Also please note that shipping charges, taxes and slight model and edition differences impact these prices. 