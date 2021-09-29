When it comes to buying premium or luxury brands, have you ever wondered how much they may cost in India versus internationally?
Well if you haven't, then we've done the work for you. By comparing how much these products cost in India vs in the US.
1. Ralph Lauren t-shirts
India: ₹12,500
Internationally: $146 (₹10,758)
2. Nespresso Coffee Machine
India: ₹70,999
Internationally: $599 (₹44,144)
3. Anastasia lip colour
India: ₹2,100
Internationally: $18 (₹1,326)
4. Apple Watch, Blue Aluminium Case with Sport Band
India: ₹49,900
Internationally: $399 (₹29,469)
5. Calvin Klein Underwear
India: ₹2,499
Internationally: $42.5 (₹3,139)
6. Apple Air pods
India: ₹12,990
Internationally: $159 (₹11,744)
7. Columbia jacket
India: ₹9,999
Internationally: $109 (₹8,051)
8. Apple iPhone 12 Pro (128GB)
India: ₹1,19,900
Internationally: $999 (₹73,618)
9. PlayStation 5
India: ₹49,990
Internationally: $499 (₹37,012)
10. 13‑inch MacBook Pro
India: ₹1,22,900
Internationally: $1,299 (₹96,352)
11. Michael Kors Voyager Medium Logo Tote Bag
India: ₹34,000
Internationally: $298 (₹22,103)
Guess now we know where to really shop from. Also please note that shipping charges, taxes and slight model and edition differences impact these prices.