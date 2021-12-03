It’s easier getting a rickshaw in the monsoon than finding a lipstick of your choice. And then, you finally settle on the shade only to realise at the billing counter how heavy they weigh on your pockets! Yes, I'm looking at you pricey M.A.C lipsticks!

If I had a penny for every time I gave up on a lipstick because of how pricey they act, I'd be a billionaire. May be then I could easily afford that long-desired M.A.C lipstick rotting in my Wishlist! But fret not, we have brought to you the right budget lipstick options that can glide in as standbys when your bank account calls for it.

1. Wet n Wild MegaLast Lip Color Cost: Rs. 395

This semi-matte lipstick lasts four hours without any touch up, has no cakey texture and is highly pigmented. What's more? It costs less than Rs. 500. Win-Win?

Buy it here.

2. NYX Professional Makeup Soft Matte Lip Cream Cost: Rs. 600

It's affordable, non-drying, true to colour, and gives your lips a texture like never before! What's stopping you from purchasing this?

Buy it here.

3. Maybelline New York Color Sensational Creamy Matte Lipstick Cost: Rs. 299

It transfers easily yet remains comfortable on the lips for extended periods of time. If this isn't magic, I don't know what is!

Buy it here.

4. Kiko Milano Smart Fusion Lipstick Cost: Rs. 390

Kiko’s Amaranth falls on the more pinky side of the spectrum and it glides swiftly, making your lips feel wonderful and incredibly soft for a long time. You can't miss out on this one!

Buy it here.

5. Lenphor Treasure Matte Lipstick Cost: Rs. 510

Gone are the days when wearing bold shades was frowned upon. Swipe Treasure Matte and let your lips draw the attention they deserve. Smooth? Check. Creamy? Check. Non-drying? Check. What's stopping you from getting your hands on this lipstick?

But it here.

6. RENEE Fab 5 Nude Cost: Rs. 675

You wore a crimson outfit, but carried your pink lipstick to the wedding? And now you hate yourself more than ever. Here's exactly where RENEE enters into the play. The FAB 5 offers five subtle shades in one lipstick. Ever heard of a magic stick? A must-have in your travel make-up bag!

Buy it here.

7. Faces Canada Weightless Matte Finish Lipstick Cost: Rs. 239

I can't be the only one who hates how heavy my lips feel after wearing certain lipsticks. But with this weightless matte finish lipstick, it's no longer an issue. This lipstick is made up of ultra-lightweight pigments and is also pocket friendly.

Buy it here.

Oh, you mean your make-up budget feels relieved already? You're welcome!

Note: The prices of the lipsticks recommended are subject to change. For the most up-to-date info, go to the brands' official websites.