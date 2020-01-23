Manish Malhotra is one of the biggest names in the fashion industry. He's not only known for his vibrant designs and high-end range of cosmetics, but he's also pretty much the stipulated designer for all A-List Bollywood celebrities.

But, besides cladding celebs in fineries, Manish Malhotra has now taken up designing clothes for the Mounted Unit of the Mumbai Police.

Mumbai Police recently posted a small clip about the return of the Mounted Police Unit.

Regal in stature, Formidable in form, the "Mounted Police Unit" returns to Mumbai Police.

Thank you @ManishMalhotra for designing such an elegant uniform for our Riders.

Our Mounted Unit is sure to make a strong impact during law and order situations. pic.twitter.com/S0T6bcvdR9 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 19, 2020

Talking about the intricacy of the uniform, the designer added,

The uniform is a short sherwani which is hand embroidered with threadwork on chest and sleeves. It has elaborate shoulder epaulettes that make it look royal. It is paired with the traditional Maratha warrior pagdi with a gold dori wrapped around it and has traditional Indian breeches as a pair of bottoms. There's a gold sash and a red velvet cummerband that all sums up to be a royal policemen look on the horse

But looks like Twitter users weren't quite pleased with the uniform and even compared it to the colonial era.

While i appreciate this, i do believe that the uniform is overdone. Could have been better. https://t.co/0u8gc6hGWR — more or less (@error604) January 19, 2020

In the heat and humidity of Mumbai, did you think about the constable wearing this heavy uniform and sweating? Such heavy uniforms are for temperate zone climates and not for tropical ones. @CPMumbaiPolice — Vishal V Sharma (@VishalVSharma01) January 20, 2020

I feel like we are still under the influence of East India Company/British Colonial Rule. How much money did Manish charged for this Colonial Design?? 🤦🏼‍♂️#ColonialHangover pic.twitter.com/AyrHxKxBzp — Pavan Sista (@pavan_sista) January 20, 2020

By looking at the uniform I can say that this unit will have less impact on law and order but significant impact on selfie crowd! The uniform looks more ceremonial than functional. — Kuldip Gyaneswar (@kuldipgyaneswar) January 20, 2020

We are not In Imperial Age, Currently we are in Technology (Information) Age. — Good Omen (@iamchetansharma) January 20, 2020

I hope this is just a ceremonial uniform and not their daily duty uniform. Don't want our heroes to look like jesters on the streets of Mumbai.. — Rexson Rodrigues (@RexsonRodrigues) January 20, 2020

I feel it's a noble idea for mounted unit to be a part of Mumbai Police for patrolling and maintenance of Law and Order. Seriously doubt whether the riders will be comfortable in this uniform in Mumbai's sweaty weather.

Also, Animals must be properly taken care of... — Prasad Waydande (@waydande_prasad) January 20, 2020

And this is how our 'Colonial Mindset' still reflects in our mentality. — 🇮🇳 Swanand Karmarkar 🇮🇳 (@swanand220) January 20, 2020

Mumbai police, costume by Manish Malhotra, script and direction by Sanjay Leela Bhansali https://t.co/gz2m5FldK4 — Kashyap Swaroop (@LowKashWala) January 19, 2020

what a crap like design, they are not looking like policemen. but looking like extras from a movie set. wastage of public money. i dont pay my taxes to finance joker like police costumes from an expensive designers. — Neel Chatterjee (@neel_kanth89) January 21, 2020

The Mounted Police is returning back to Mumbai after 88 years.