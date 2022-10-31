Time has more value than money in our lives. Yet, people give utmost importance to money instead of time. This is probably why watches are here: to remind us that you can make money anytime but the time which you have right now won’t come back. Time doesn’t stop for anyone. It goes on and on…with a constant sound of tick…tock…tick…tock…

Some of you will argue how one doesn’t require watches to know the time thanks to smartphones, however, watches hold their own value in terms of lifestyle and utility. Watches are, in fact, great investments in our wardrobes that make everyone look cooler and smarter at the same time.

Image credits: Suggestking

If you are someone who ends up changing mind after looking at the price of watches online, this is definitely for you. How about we help you out in choosing best low-budget watch for yourself?

We present you seven best watches for men under 500 bucks that you can buy on Amazon:

1. TIMEWEAR Stainless Steel Chain Watch for Men: ₹359

This Timewear analog watch is available at a minimal price of ₹359. The white watch is made up of stainless steel. It is a premium day and date watch and also resists water. The quartz watch has a double locking foldable clasp for closure. It has a manufacturer warranty for one year.

2. Matrix Day & Date Display Analog Wrist Watch for Men: ₹299

If your budget is between 200 to 300 bucks, then you can buy this Matrix watch. The black analog watch will cost you ₹299 only. It is made up of stainless steel and silicone. Like the aforementioned one, this watch also showcases day and date apart from time. It has a buckle strap for closure. The watch has one year manufacturer warranty.

3. SWISSTYLE Analog Black Dial Men’s Watch: ₹379

Another stainless steel analog watch that you can opt for is this Swisstyle one. The black watch is available at a cost of ₹379. The watch movement type is quartz. The watch is water-resistant too. It is ideal to gift on birthdays, anniversaries, or wedding.

4. PIRASO Day and Date Functioning Analogue Watch for Men: ₹379

This Piraso analog watch is available at a cost of ₹379. The silver-white watch has a sea green-coloured round dial. Made up of stainless steel and silver, this watch is ideal to wear at business outings or parties. It has a manufacturer warranty of six months.

5. Louis Devin Men’s Watch: ₹359

This Louis Devin analog watch is available at a price of ₹359. The watch has a blue dial and silver strap. It is made up of stainless steel. The watch movement type is quartz. It offers day and date features as well. You can also buy its other colour variants such as black and white.

6. Aurex Analog Men’s and Boy’s Watch: ₹459

This Aurex analog watch is available at a cost of ₹459. While the case of black-brown watch is made up of metal, the band is manufactured by using genuine leather. The day and date watch has a buckle clasp. It has a one year manufacturer warranty. The watch also comes in silver colour.

7. Vills Laurrens HMT-DLX Gold Plated Watch for Men and Boys: ₹459

If you prefer golden colour in watches, then you should buy this Vills Laurrens HMT-DLX one. The black and golden-coloured watch will also cost you ₹459. It is made up of both alloy steel and stainless steel. The watch has push button deployment clasp for closure. The watch movement type is quartz and it also offers day and date features. The watch has six months seller warranty as well.

Yeah! We aren’t denying that smartwatches are another option to check the time but analog watches will have our hearts forever ‘coz they are classy AF. Isn’t it?

All the above mentioned analog watches for men won’t burn hole in your pockets. Your wrists will totally love them. Also, gifting them to someone can definitely be a great way to make your connection better. So what are you waiting for? Buy these really cool watches under 500 bucks on the official website of Amazon right now. Don’t wait more ‘coz these amazing deals of watches might not come again.

