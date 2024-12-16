If there’s one name that’s been making waves in the international fashion scene this year, it’s Mona Patel. After leaving everyone speechless with her ethereal butterfly gown at the 2024 Met Gala, Mona has returned to the spotlight with another jaw-dropping look, this time at the British Fashion Awards (BFA).

And let’s just say, her ₹1.43 crore silver corset isn’t just a fashion statement, it’s a whole history lesson.

Mona Patel’s ₹1.43 Crore Corset Stole The Show

For her BFA appearance, Mona Patel chose a vintage Christian Lacroix masterpiece from the Spring-Summer 1996 collection. The off-shoulder corset, crafted from real silver and encrusted with thousands of Swarovski crystals, was purchased at an auction for USD 169,828.65 (a casual ₹1.43 crore, no big deal). The intricate piece featured a silk organza butterfly on the shoulder and teardrop crystals cascading dramatically from the hips. Paired with a minimal silver skirt, diamond jewelry, and a chic bun, Mona let her corset take center stage, proving once again that she’s here to redefine opulence.

A Throwback To Mona’s Iconic Met Gala Debut

Rewind to May 2024, and Mona Patel was the talk of the Met Gala red carpet. She debuted in a custom Iris Van Herpen creation, a kinetic butterfly gown that literally moved. The mechanical butterflies perched on her shoulders brought the “Garden of Time” theme to life. If her BFA look showcased timeless elegance, her Met Gala gown was a futuristic marvel, cementing her as a fashion icon who isn’t afraid to push boundaries.

From Vadodara To The Global Stage

Wondering who this show-stopping diva is? Mona Patel’s journey is as inspiring as her wardrobe. Born in Vadodara, Gujarat, she moved to the US in 2003 to pursue her dreams of becoming a fashion entrepreneur. After studying fashion design and business at Rutgers University, she launched her career, eventually catching the eye of the global fashion fraternity. Her ability to combine Indian craftsmanship with international haute couture has earned her accolades and a growing fanbase.

Twitter Is Smitten With Mona’s Silver Moment

As expected, Mona’s ₹1.43 crore corset look has sparked a frenzy online. Fans are calling it “museum-worthy,” while others are joking about how this corset could “single-handedly buy an apartment in Mumbai.” One user tweeted, “Mona Patel is giving ‘luxury that pays bills and still has pocket change’ energy.”

With every appearance, Mona is proving that she’s not just a fashion entrepreneur but a bonafide global style icon. And honestly, we’re just here to see what she wears next.

So, what do you think about Mona’s BFA look? Let us know, because this ₹1.43 crore corset has us shook!