Rains suck. Whatever mental picture of monsoon Bollywood has implanted in your heads is a joke, and no, it won't make your skin glow with love because you're single. LOL. But seriously, what monsoons really do is declare war against your skin leaving it looking lifeless, dry, and slimy.

It's time for your skincare kit to stop being heavy, and rather become smart with waterproof and long-lasting products. Here are some of the products that can shield your skin this season.

1. Pilgrim's Monsoon Care Combo

Sticky skin is that gift of the season that you never wished for. Pilgrim's monsoon kit, which has literally everything that your skin needs, becomes your saviour kit on a rainy day. These products feel like dew drops on a petal, offering the same freshness amidst the humidity.



2. Ultra Hydrating Moisturizer

Do you sense a weird mix of dehydration and dampness in your skin? This might want you to ditch your moisturiser, but skipping this crucial step in your skincare regimen is a stupid idea. Derma Essential's Ultra Hydrating Moisturizer will keep your skin feeling rejuvenated without any of the sliminess—it’s indeed your rainy day BFF.

3. BEAM Glacial Glow Mud

Despite your skin feeling perpetually sucky this season, it’s important that you use a skin-clearing face mask that whacks the sebum away while keeping your skin luminous and supple. You get home after a super tiring day, put on your mask, and get rid of blackheads and clogging without squandering too much energy to do that.

4. Dromen & Co Green Tea Blotting Paper

Splashing water on your face to ward off the excess oil isn't always possible. So try this delicate blotting paper which is specially designed for hot and humid environments. The paper takes away the dirt from the top layer of your skin, keeping your makeup intact. Brownie points: It can conveniently fit in your pretty little purse.

5. CIEL's Face Wash & Day Cream

Your skin may get irritated and inflamed during this season; in fact, itching and redness are classic issues that tend to surface during the rainy season. So, after cleansing your skin with CIEL's Face Wash, use its Day Cream to seal in the moisture.

6. Kama Ayurveda Bringadi Hair Cleanser

This Ayurvedic shampoo combination, which contains bhringraj and amla, aims to gently cleanse your scalp and lessen oiliness, dandruff, and hair loss. Use the sulphate- and paraben-free cleanser two to three times per week without worrying about over-drying your scalp. It provides your roots with much-needed nourishment.

7. Kérastase Chronologiste Revitalising Sérum Universel

While the weather may give the impression that your hair is highly moisturised, in reality, it is dehydrated. Over-washing your hair diminishes its natural oils, drying out the scalp and lengths in the process. Every fibre will gain volume with this serum, which will help reduce frizz and protect against pollution.

8. Nourish Mantra Cucumber Mint Upvan Facial Cleanser

A cleanser that simultaneously cools your skin and sweeps the day away? Bring it on! Niacinamide, cooling cucumber, relaxing aloe, and revitalising mint combine to make the ideal treatment for beginning the day with a clean slate.



