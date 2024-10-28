Move over, beauty pageant history, Rachel Gupta just did what no Indian has done before! This 20-year-old from Punjab didn’t just show up; she conquered the global stage by bagging the prestigious Miss Grand International 2024 crown. Competing against fierce contenders from over 70 countries, Rachel not only clinched the top spot but also brought home the Grand Pageants Choice Award, making her the talk of the town and putting her in an elite league with icons like Lara Dutta.

instagram

On Instagram, Miss Grand International celebrated Rachel’s win with an emotional post that read, “Congratulations to the winner Rachel Gupta on achieving the crown of dreams! She embodies beauty, elegance, and true talent.”

And Rachel, in her own heartfelt post, shared, “We did it! We won the first Golden Crown in Indian history. Thank you to everyone who believed in me! I vow to be a Queen whose reign you’ll remember forever.”

Her rise to Miss Grand International glory started just this August when she snagged the Miss Grand India title. But this isn’t Rachel’s first run on the international pageant circuit; she previously won “Miss Super Talent of the World” in 2022. With over a million followers cheering her on, Rachel is ready to use her platform to advocate for peace and stability worldwide as the official ambassador for Miss Grand International.

Rachel Gupta’s journey is one for the books. Here’s to watching her reign and inspire a generation of dreamers!