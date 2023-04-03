There’s no doubt that small – we mean literally tinybags are the recent talk of the town. And Radhika Merchant was seen sporting a stunning one, worth ₹2 crores, at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Reportedly, the silver-hued mini bag, with chains, straps and a clochette, retails for a whopping ₹2 crores!

While she was looking all gorgeous in her black-hued saree, as she posed with her to-be-husband, Anant Ambani, it was her micro bag that grabbed eyeballs at the event.

Hermès, the luxe brand, took the concept of miniature bags to a whole new level with its Kellymorphose line. These bags can be deconstructed and transformed into accessories for the neck, wrist and fingers.

Radhika Merchant

What do you think of the bag?