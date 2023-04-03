There’s no doubt that small – we mean literally tiny – bags are the recent talk of the town. And Radhika Merchant was seen sporting a stunning one, worth ₹2 crores, at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

While she was looking all gorgeous in her black-hued saree, as she posed with her to-be-husband, Anant Ambani, it was her micro bag that grabbed eyeballs at the event.

Hermès, the luxe brand, took the concept of miniature bags to a whole new level with its Kellymorphose line. These bags can be deconstructed and transformed into accessories for the neck, wrist and fingers.

What do you think of the bag?