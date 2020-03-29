The saree will never go out of fashion. There is something that is just ethereally elegant about wearing a saree. 

Back in the days, the saree was only paired with a matching blouse. But the best part about wearing a saree today is that there are no more set rules. 

Combining saree and crop tops is in trend today. Not just for the bold, this look can be carried off by almost anyone. 

So, pick up your favourite crop tops ladies and rock that ‘Desi Swag’. 

1. Fluffed Up Full Sleeves Crop Top 

Fluffed Up Full Sleeves Crop Top
Source: pinterest

2. Halter Neck Crop top 

halter neck
Source: indiatvnews

3. Breezy Puffed Sleeve Crop Top 

Breezy Puffed Sleeve Crop Top
Source: pinterest

4. Cape Style Crop Top 

cape style crop top
Source: shilpaahuja

5. Tube-Style Crop Top 

tube style crop top
Source: instagram

6. Printed Crop Top with Halter Neck 

Printed Crop Top with Halter Neck
Source: pinterest

7. Lacy Crop Top 

lacy crop top
Source: pinterest

8. Turtle Neck Crop Top 

turtle neck crop top
Source: shaadiwish

You will never go out of style with these crop tops.  