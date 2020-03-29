The saree will never go out of fashion. There is something that is just ethereally elegant about wearing a saree.

Back in the days, the saree was only paired with a matching blouse. But the best part about wearing a saree today is that there are no more set rules.

Combining saree and crop tops is in trend today. Not just for the bold, this look can be carried off by almost anyone.

So, pick up your favourite crop tops ladies and rock that ‘Desi Swag’.

1. Fluffed Up Full Sleeves Crop Top

2. Halter Neck Crop top

3. Breezy Puffed Sleeve Crop Top

4. Cape Style Crop Top

5. Tube-Style Crop Top

6. Printed Crop Top with Halter Neck

7. Lacy Crop Top

8. Turtle Neck Crop Top

You will never go out of style with these crop tops.