In a world of high-fashion glitz and iconic red hues, sometimes the purest creativity is born in the most unexpected places. This time, it’s a group of kids from a Lucknow slum who have captured hearts by recreating designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s new bridal campaign and they did it with a twist that even the celebrated designer couldn’t ignore.

Thanks to the NGO Innovation For Change, these young creators are making waves on the internet, showcasing their own take on Sabyasachi’s ‘Heritage Bridal’ collection. And guess what? Sabyasachi himself is blown away, calling them the ultimate “winner”!

The viral video posted by Innovation For Change features these talented kids, aged 12 to 17, rocking red dresses crafted from donated clothes. From makeshift designer gowns to their own red-carpet poses, these young creators poured their hearts into replicating every detail from Sabyasachi’s video. And what’s even cooler? The entire video was shot by teenagers honing their camera skills, so it’s a full-blown passion project from start to finish.

Here’s the video of the Sabyasachi bridal campaign:

But it’s not just Sabyasachi’s repost and heart emoji that have people talking; celebrities like Aditi Rao Hydari and countless social media users are showering these kids with love.

Beyond the applause, though, this story reminds us of something deeper: creativity, grit, and style truly know no boundaries. Here’s hoping this is just the beginning for these young artists.